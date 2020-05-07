LANSING, Mich., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group is pleased to announce Ian Podmore as director of Captive Operations at AF Specialty. Podmore will focus on business growth and profitability for new markets and business opportunity development through the use of insurance captives. He will be based in Charlotte, N.C.
"We are excited to have Ian join our organization," said Eric Halter, managing director of AF Specialty. "His expertise, innovation and leadership will be a huge asset as we continue to expand our product offerings and presence in the captive space."
Podmore joins AF Group with more than 30 years of insurance experience in the U.S., Bermuda and the U.K. He most recently was Head of Captive Underwriting and Captive Consultant at Willis Towers Watson. Podmore holds numerous insurance designations including Associate in Reinsurance (ARe), Associate in Risk Management (ARM) and Associateship and Inducted Chartered Insurer to the Chartered Insurance Institute.
AF Specialty focuses on providing fronting capacity to insurance carriers, managing general agents, reinsurance intermediaries and captive managers. The brand partners with entities who are seeking a fronting facility to place well-managed property and casualty programs.
AF Specialty services are supported by best-in-class underwriting and claims management, actuarial support and flexible reinsurance structures enhanced with holistic captive solutions. These products provide partners with multiple entities of fronting paper that are rated "A" (Excellent).
About AF Group
AF Group (Lansing, Mich.) and its subsidiaries are a premier provider of innovative insurance solutions. Insurance policies may be issued by any of the following companies within AF Group: Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.
Contact:
Bob Lapinski
Tel: 517-331-4890
312-443-9819
bob.lapinski@AccidentFund.com
AFGroup.com