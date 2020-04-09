VERO BEACH, Fla., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst numerous challenges in the real estate sector as a direct result of COVID-19, iBuyer.com continues to gain traction in the real estate industry, achieving substantial growth in its Buyer Network since the startup launched earlier this year.
Now surpassing 400 registered members, the iBuyer.com Network consists of cash home buyers across the United States. These buyers include local fix-and-flip businesses, home investors, and individuals that purchase homes with cash, as well as large national iBuyers.
The growth of this network in such a short period of time, and the influx of interest on both the buyer and seller side of the iBuyer.com platform, confirms that industry demand remains. Local buyers are turning to iBuyer.com for new opportunities in an uncertain market.
Shamus Samerdyke, Director of Sales at iBuyer.com, shared that "Local iBuyers are definitely still buying, and many of them have stated that our innovative approach to providing these home seller opportunities is a big piece of why they like to work with us."
iBuyer.com provides a self-serve platform for iBuyers, which the startup believes is driving registered members. "Our local iBuyers can preview homes in order to pinpoint the exact properties they look for, which is why our buyers keep coming back for more. No one is doing it like us, and I think that is the biggest reason for our network growth," Samerdyke continued.
The opportunity is not just for local buyers but also for the large, national iBuyers who are joining the iBuyer.com Network. Dolf Kahle, iBuyer.com Vice President of Corporate Development confirmed this: "We also have some significant national institutional buyers coming on board that will further our ability to bring liquidity to sellers coming to iBuyer.com for help," and continued, stating that iBuyer.com is "excited to see our local network of buyers growing so rapidly."
About iBuyer.com
iBuyer.com is the leading authority on iBuying in the U.S. Providing comprehensive guidance on the iBuying process and acting on behalf of the consumer, iBuyer.com matches home sellers with iBuyers, investors, and direct cash buyers. For more information, please visit: www.ibuyer.com.
For press inquiries, contact: nance.hatch@ibuyer.com.
