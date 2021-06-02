ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Due to the continued uncertainty in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic and the ongoing impact on international travel, LIA has decided to transition ICALEO 2021 to a fully virtual conference experience this October. The health and safety of our members, speakers, attendees, and staff is of paramount importance and we feel this is the safest path forward.
While the overall virtual conference format is currently under development, the end result will likely be a revised, shortened format. Our ICALEO Program Committee is dedicated to cultivating the highest quality and most relevant content for this new model. In light of this, we are asking for your continued patience as these developments evolve.
In regards to exhibiting and sponsorship we will have a better idea of what that looks like in the next couple of weeks. We will be reaching out to those who have committed to supporting ICALEO 2021 to discuss new and exciting opportunities.
For Peer Reviewed submissions, the annual ICALEO Peer Review process for publication in the Journal of Laser Applications will move forward as planned. Also, in keeping with tradition, accepted author abstracts and/or manuscripts will be included in the online ICALEO 2021 Conference Proceedings and made available to all registered attendees.
While we know that nothing can take the place of coming together in person to share our knowledge and experience, we are hard at work designing a virtual ICALEO experience that we sincerely hope will be meaningful to our community. We are committed to providing the cutting edge technical content which keeps you coming back, and we hope to incorporate some fun and networking along the way!
LIA remains deeply grateful for your contributions to the knowledge base of our industry. Further details will be communicated as they are finalized.
If you have any questions in the interim, please visit https://icaleo.org.
