PRAGUE, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IceWarp, a global messaging and collaboration solutions provider, is delighted to announce a new customer in Malaysia after a project involving migration of 350,000 mailboxes from the competing Microsoft Exchange platform. MAMPU is one of the prominent government agencies in Malaysia responsible for the modernization of public administration across federal, state, and local government bodies. IceWarp met all its requirements for a comprehensive communications platform based on open standards and interoperable with existing clients that would add efficiencies to reduce costs.
MAMPU was looking to replace their overpriced Microsoft Exchange platform in the effort to reduce dependence on large international software providers, setting a long-term goal to secure digital sovereignty of Malaysian public sector. IceWarp met this requirement perfectly with its experience of over 20 years in the e-mail & collaboration industry, having achieved a global outreach but keeping a local perspective through its network of partnerships, delivering customized solutions across every business size and segment.
The project was in planning for several years and involved detailed Proof of Concept examination that IceWarp successfully demonstrated in 2016. Awarded just 3 months ahead of the 2021 Go-Live date, amidst lockdowns and travel restrictions, the project required seamless cooperation between several IT teams of the government, IceWarp's distributor for Malaysia, Australia and Asia Pacific, and IceWarp's experts working both on-site in Kuala Lumpur and connecting remotely from their Central European head office. Within the few months, 1,500 TB worth of user data was migrated from Microsoft Exchange to the new infrastructure, and at the beginning of March, 350,000 end users started their day on the new IceWarp platform with no downtime or disruption to their agendas.
IceWarp not only delivered all the key features already provided by the previous Microsoft Exchange system such as Outlook interoperability, synchronization with Active Directory, email and calendar delegation, but has enhanced and future-proofed the solution through several additions that were crucial to enable an effective mobile workforce. Virtual conference rooms allow the agency members to meet online with audio and video calls. Online document editing provides them the ability to work with Word, Excel and PowerPoint files from within the browser, including collaborative editing, while having their files stored securely in a dedicated private cloud. TeamChat binds all those features together into one powerful real-time collaboration tool, enabling the teams to work together in ways not possible before. IceWarp TeamChat has a significant edge over Microsoft Teams by allowing the customer to store all their data locally in Malaysia, in their own data center.
As another step in the ongoing effort, the roll-out of IceWarp's native Desktop Client is currently being planned. This will allow the agency to replace Microsoft Outlook entirely with a uniform desktop client for email, calendaring, contacts and instant messaging bundled into an easy-to-use application available for both Windows and macOS.
"IceWarp allows our clients to cut the Microsoft cord and do it without looking back. I'm especially proud of our TeamChat Mobile app with its one-of-a-kind email, chat and conferencing integration, which instantly proves IceWarp as the most innovative alternative to the established collaboration solutions in many respects," commented IceWarp's CEO Adam Paclt. "MAMPU has invested a lot of effort into finding the ideal replacement for their Microsoft system. They have paid close attention to the direction we have been taking in the last five years. We are honored to be regarded as the most innovative and cost-saving alternative. We believe this project will be a valuable hint to other governments who are still heavily reliant on the Exchange platform."
Setting the right criteria for tech purchases in public administration is the key to avoid vendor lock-in, encouraging fair competition across e-government vendors and getting the most out of public money. IceWarp provides feature-to-feature alternative to the big market players, effectively bridging the gap between established platforms on the one hand, and open-source products on the other hand, which are still lacking in both technical and maintenance aspects. As an emerging software provider for the public sector, IceWarp adopts the principles of open standards and interoperability, in order to support e-government initiatives and empower the evolution of smart cities, not only in Malaysia, but across the globe.
IceWarp Sdn Bhd is distributor of IceWarp products in Malaysia. IceWarp Sdn Bhd focuses on providing customized local support to the expanding reseller and end-user market in Malaysia. IceWarp Sdn Bhd serves an extensive clientele that includes both government and private sectors.
IceWarp is a global provider of collaboration and communication solutions for companies of all sizes. After more than 20 years on the market, IceWarp has become one of the most advanced alternatives to Microsoft Exchange, Office 365 and Slack. IceWarp's all-in-one solution includes Secure Email, Calendars, Conferences, On-line Documents and TeamChat for real-time collaboration. IceWarp Server is available as a service or as a software for on-premises deployment. It can be completely white labeled to match the company's branding without any coding required, making it the first choice for service providers searching for technologically advanced value-added service.
