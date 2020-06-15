VAN NUYS, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp's subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF"), is pleased to announce the company has entered a strategic alliance with Ceunovo Investments, LLC to co-market each other's products and services to offer financial services to the Latino community in the United States.
According to Cesar Herrera, President of ICF, "As more and more Latinos become business owners in communities across America, their need for alternative methods of fundraising is growing and I strongly feel this demand is not yet being served in today's marketplace. Latinos want to learn about going public, crowdfunding opportunities and non-asset backed financing. Working with Ceunovo Investments will allow our team at Executive Industries to share insightful information with some of the smartest and hardest working business owners in the nation."
Ceunovo Investments offers a large array of services that include unsecured lines of credit, working capital loans, business lines of credit, marketing and branding. The companies anticipate that synergies between them will open a new network for Latinos looking for alternative sources of funding.
"This arrangement is mutually beneficial for both parties," continued Herrera. "Both ICF Industries and Ceunovo Investments have already integrated a joint pay structure and plan to begin turning one small Latino business into a large corporation one client at a time."
About Here to Serve Holding Corp.
Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF"), and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.
Novus is a California-based licensed construction company that has been granted an exclusive sales and distribution contract from Beaver Plastics Ltd. in both Los Angeles and Riverside counties. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.
ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation that supplies construction material throughout North America and is marketed under the CannaBlock trade name. ICF also distributes a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, environmental remediation and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors. ICF distributes cannabis products such as isolate powders, hemp flower, biomass, full and broad spectrum concentrates and distillates.
Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions. It facilitates an identifiable plan to enhance market valuation and strategically raise the capital needed to execute complex public or private business models.