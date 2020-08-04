VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF"), entered into a Consulting Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Agri-Dynamics Inc. (OTC:AGDY).
According to the terms of the Agreement, ICF will receive a total of 50 million common shares in Agri-Dynamics Inc., with a current market value of $700,000, or $0.014 per share. 30 million shares have been paid and earned by ICF, and 10 million shares are scheduled to be paid on the first and second anniversary dates of the signing of the Agreement.
According to Paul Riss, CEO of HTSC, "Over the next three years we plan to work side-by-side to increase the value of Agri-Dynamics common shares for both HTSC and Agri-Dynamics shareholders. The HTSC team are industry experts at discovering undervalued assets. We have tremendous respect for Agri-Dynamics management and believe Agri-Dynamics offers us a great opportunity to generate high caliber transactions together."
"We plan to utilize our Executive Industries division to assist Agri-Dynamics in obtaining pink sheets current status, as we recently did for a CBD company. We anticipate we will be helping them structure deals through our many contacts and skill sets relevant to their business model. As the asset value increases as the result of this joint effort, so does HTSC's intrinsic value."
About Here To Serve Holding Corp.
Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as three entities: Novus Ordo Industries Inc. ("Novus"), ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF
Novus is a California-based licensed construction company. Working with strategic partners, Novus provides its clients with architectural, engineering, and construction services for the custom building of residential homes, commercial properties, hotels and cannabis facilities using insulated concrete forms.
ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, insulated concrete forms, Gigahomes, modular homes and greenhouses and medical supplies from strategically designated vendors.
Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.
Please visit https://heretoserve.tech/.
