PARAMUS, N.J., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of David Lubner as an independent member of its Board of Directors. David has more than 20 years of finance and executive leadership experience and currently serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Ra Pharma, acquired by UCB in April 2020.
"We welcome David to the Board of Directors and are confident that he will make valuable contributions to the management of the company," said Alessandro Riva, MD, Chief Executive Officer, Ichnos Sciences. "His deep financial experience in the biotechnology sector will be especially helpful as the company evolves, and as we continue to advance our promising pipeline."
Before joining Ra Pharma, David served as Senior Vice President, CFO at Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections. He also held CFO roles at PharMetrics Inc., a leading patient-based pharmacy and medical claims data informatics company, and at ProScript, where Velcade® (bortezomib), a therapy widely used for treatment of the blood cancer, multiple myeloma, was discovered. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and has a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Business Management from Northeastern University and a master's degree in Taxation from Bentley University.
"I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to advance potentially curative therapies to patients who need them," said David Lubner.
In addition to his membership on the Ichnos Board, David serves on the Board of Directors of Dyne Therapeutics and Gemini Therapeutics and previously served on the Board of Directors of Nightstar Therapeutics until its acquisition by Biogen in 2019.
"With financial leadership expertise and prior Board experience, we believe that David will bring important insight that will help guide Ichnos in the future," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman of the Ichnos Sciences Board of Directors.
About Ichnos Sciences Inc.
A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology and autoimmune disease. The company, with headquarters in Paramus, N.J., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform, along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.