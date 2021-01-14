Ichnos_Logo.jpg
NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ichnos Sciences Inc., a fully integrated, global biotechnology company developing potentially transformative biologic therapies that harness the immune system to treat cancer, is pleased to announce that Alessandro Riva, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting today at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 3:45 p.m. EST.

A live audio direct link to the virtual session, along with the slide deck, will be available at the following location (link). An archived replay of the presentation will be available (link) for 30 days following the event. These links will also be available on the Ichnos Sciences website.

About Ichnos Sciences Inc. 
A fully integrated, global biotech with the spirit of a start-up, Ichnos is shifting the way the world thinks about innovation in medicine through its research and development of transformative, disease-centric treatments in oncology. The company, with headquarters in New York, N.Y., is rapidly advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel, first-in-class candidates designed to address complex diseases and to treat patients holistically. With a patented BEAT® technology platform,1 along with pioneering teams at two locations in Switzerland, Ichnos Sciences has a mission to provide breakthrough, curative therapies that will hopefully extend and improve lives, writing a new chapter in healthcare. For more information, visit IchnosSciences.com.

1 Bispecific Engagement by Antibodies based on the T cell receptor

 

