HOLMDEL, N.J., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, the talent cloud company, today announced registration is open for INSPIRE, the conference for talent and technology innovators. Industry leaders from around the world will join the free virtual event Nov. 16-17 to connect with the community, participate in critical conversations, share insights, and discover the newest innovations.
Talent and tech leaders accomplished amazing things last year in the face of adversity, and 25,000 iCIMS community members did it with the iCIMS Talent Cloud. Following a successful inaugural event in 2020 that was attended by approximately 4,500 talent innovators, iCIMS is excited to expand the conversations and move forward together, empowering its millions of users globally to navigate and lead through the new future of work.
"This was the first online event I couldn't pull away from," said Shuree Sockel, talent acquisition systems manager at Enterprise Holdings, an iCIMS customer. "I was engaged during every single session thanks to live interaction with the speakers – iCIMS hit this one out of the park, as this event is too good to miss!"
"The world is filled with new ways of living, learning and working, and we're thrilled to host INSPIRE so we can move forward together," said Susan Vitale, chief marketing officer at iCIMS. "This year's event promises to be even better as we share new innovations for consumer experiences in highly-virtual, video-led workplaces, form a stronger sense of community, and collaborate on the journey ahead."
iCIMS has approximately 700 global partners, many of which will be joining INSPIRE to share new innovations and strengthened partnership updates for a more unified hiring experience. Renowned industry analysts, consultants and journalists also attend INSPIRE to participate in the transformative talent conversations taking place.
"As the largest talent acquisition platform in the world, iCIMS is in a unique place to reach its over 4,300 global customers and share thought leadership and discussions on digital transformation to support its growing customer base," said global research analyst, Josh Bersin. "The talent market has recently undergone much transformation – moving from traditional applicant tracking systems to talent acquisition platforms that manage unique workflows and processes. This second annual virtual conference is an excellent opportunity for iCIMS to share their innovation with the talent community so they can collaborate and learn from one another."
Along with opening registration, iCIMS has launched the call for nominations for the iCIMS 2021 Innovator Awards, with four new categories, including Community Innovator, Leadership Innovator, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Innovator, and Partner of the Year. Nominate a talent leader who is inventing new ways forward in building strong, diverse teams to be recognized at this year's conference. Past iCIMS Innovator winners include leaders from Cedar Fair, Perspecta, Corizon Health, Omnitracs, Infirmary Health, Celanese International, HEI Hotels, and more.
Join INSPIRE 2021 to explore how iCIMS' innovation and community can help co-create what success looks like for your organization. More details on keynote speakers and session tracks will be announced soon. Until then, revisit some of the highlights from INSPIRE 2020, including keynotes from Mindy Kaling and Trevor Noah, musical performances by Leon Bridges and takeaways from Moira Forbes, in iCIMS' day one and day two recaps.
About iCIMS, Inc.
iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of approximately 4,300 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.
Contact:
Carlee Capawana
908-947-6572
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icims-announces-second-annual-inspire-virtual-conference-301285169.html
SOURCE iCIMS, Inc.