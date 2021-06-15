HOLMDEL, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS is strengthening its strategic collaboration with Microsoft to deliver a unified talent experience within the flow of work. Today, the companies announced the latest enhancements made to the integration between the iCIMS Talent Cloud and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to improve hiring workflows from initial touchpoints with candidates in iCIMS to productive new team members in Dynamics 365.
"We've had a strong relationship with Microsoft for years, from serving as their talent acquisition platform of record to developing award-winning integrations to Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Dynamics 365, to deliver on our vision to transform talent experiences and offer a more unified, end-to-end experience for HR teams," said Michael Wilczak, chief strategy officer at iCIMS. "Building and managing a talent pipeline requires seamless integration between multiple products, and we are proud of our newest innovations with Microsoft as we pave the way for our joint customers who are tasked with building teams for the future."
iCIMS data, based on employer and job seeker activity from more than 4,000 customers, continues to show that employers are ready to hire, but job applications are lagging, making hiring even more challenging. The newest innovation between the partners, iCIMS for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources, reduces common hiring challenges and enables enterprises to build strong, diverse teams without technology hurdles between the platforms they rely on most.
iCIMS for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Human Resources is a turnkey, API-based integration that brings enterprises across cross the globe:
- Streamlined hiring workflows and automated job sync. Recruiters and HR leaders can easily send new hires into Dynamics 365 Human Resources, right from within iCIMS, in just a few simple steps.
- Simplified internal mobility. Data between the two platforms can be automatically synchronized to easily manage transfers or rehires.
- Improved data quality and accuracy. The automated bi-directional data transferring capabilities minimizes errors from manual people efforts.
"iCIMS continues to be a strong, innovative partner. Together, we are creating new experiences for talent leaders and candidates around the world," said Muhammad Alam, corporate vice president of Dynamics 365 at Microsoft. "We are constantly delivering new capabilities that empower enterprises to better navigate their evolving business needs - and the newest enhancements to our integration enables them to seamlessly scale their workforce at a rapid pace in this dynamic ecosystem."
Register for iCIMS' two-day virtual conference, INSPIRE, taking place Nov. 16-17, or visit www.icims.com/partners/microsoft to discover the benefits of the integrated solutions and how to create better teams with iCIMS and Microsoft.
