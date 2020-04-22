HONG KONG, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it has formed an advanced strategic collaboration with Tencent International Business Group (Tencent IBG), a leading provider of Internet value added services in China. The collaboration will unify iClick's strong multinational clients'coverage worldwide and Tencent IBG's advertising technology to deliver customised and premium digital marketing solutions to international advertisers.
As part of the new agreement, iClick will become Tencent IBG's first overseas "Platinum Partner", in recognition of iClick's status as one of Tencent IBG's largest partners overseas, covering the regions of Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Singapore and other Asia-Pacific countries as well as Europe Middle East Africa (EMEA).
"iClick is thrilled to announce this new collaboration, another milestone in our long-term relationship with Tencent IBG, which covers all of Tencent IBG's clients outside China," said Jian "T.J." Tang, iClick's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "iClick focuses on serving worldwide top-tier clients who are always looking for ways to increase operational and marketing efficiency. Together with Tencent IBG's strong network, we will be able to offer global brands a new level of market access to the wealth of opportunities in China."
"We are glad to form this strategic collaboration between Tencent IBG and iClick to provide advertisers across the globe with tailored and enhanced digital marketing solutions," said Poshu Yeung, Vice President, Tencent IBG. "Leveraging iClick's extensive customer base, we shall be able to expand our business overseas further and we look forward to deepening our working relationship with this premium partner in the future."
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick's proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
About Tencent
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our communication and social platforms, Weixin and QQ, connect users with each other and with digital content and services, both online and offline, making their lives more convenient. Our targeted advertising platform helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our FinTech and business services support our partners' business growth and assist their digital upgrade. Tencent invests heavily in talent and technological innovation, actively promoting the development of the Internet industry. Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
