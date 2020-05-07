-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on May 22, 2020 --
HONG KONG, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited first quarter 2020 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Friday, May 22, 2020.
The Company's management team will host a conference call to discuss its business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on May 22, 2020.
A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States:
+1-888-346-8982
International:
+1-412-902-4272
Hong Kong:
+852-800-905945
Mainland China:
+86-4001-201203
Participants please ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until May 29, 2020:
United States:
+1-877-344-7529
International:
+1-412-317-0088
Canada:
+1-855-669-9658
Replay Access Code:
10144002
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
For investor and media inquiries:
In China:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Lisa Li
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
In the United States:
Core IR
John Marco
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: johnm@coreir.com