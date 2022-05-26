Hall of Flowers Canada will be the first international location for the iconic US-based cannabis brand showcase
TORONTO, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the first time, Hall of Flowers, the iconic, industry-leading cannabis brand and retail trade show, will be coming to Toronto, Canada in September 2022.
Hall of Flowers is an invite-only, tightly-curated, B2B trade show that is specifically designed to strengthen relationships between brands and retailers. Hall of Flowers Canada is made possible in collaboration with Vetrina Group.
"Canada has led the way for national legalization," said Hall of Flowers co-founder Dani Diamantstein. "To be able to bring the unique Hall of Flowers experience to Toronto allows us to help drive the industry forward across North America."
"As the Canadian industry has experienced exponential growth of both brands and retailers, a gap has emerged between the two," noted Jay Rosenthal co-founder and former Managing Director of Business of Cannabis, integral to attracting Hall of Flowers Canada to Toronto. "We are proud to help close that gap by bringing Hall of Flowers Canada to Toronto."
"Retailers are starved for deep connections to the brands they sell - yet are often stretched incredibly thin on time," said Krista Raymer, CEO, Vetrina Group. "Hall of Flowers Canada will be the only place for retailers to connect with all the leading brands in one setting."
Hall of Flowers Canada will bring together over 200 brands and over 1,000 retailer leaders at the Enercare Centre in Toronto.
Hall of Flowers is a licensed, industry-only, highly curated B2B show designed to facilitate commerce between our vast network of premium licensed cannabis brands and retailers. Our product categories span across flower, concentrates, edibles, topicals, accessories and technology. Hall of Flowers is the first show of its kind to deliver an experience that elevates the cannabis industry to a new level of cultural significance.
Vetrina Group is an all-in-one retail consultancy that specializes in the cannabis consumer experience. Drawing on a diverse CPG background, we are experts in the customer journey and retail excellence, solving problems and helping clients exceed their goals into sustainable profitability. Our mission is to elevate and destigmatize cannabis, the industry and its retailers through the use of education, technology, data and our leading retail expertise. Learn more at VetrinaGroup.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
