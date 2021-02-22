SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iva Yuan joins ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, as Vice President, Product and Pricing the company announced today.
Yuan brings more than 20 years of P&C insurance industry experience to ICW Group and will oversee the strategic direction of its product lines across the company's various businesses. Prior to joining ICW Group, Yuan served as Vice President of Product Management as well as Chief Actuary at the Allstate direct-to-consumer company Esurance. Yuan also previously served as a Principal and Consulting Actuary at the world's largest independent actuarial consulting firm Milliman, Inc.
"We're excited to have Iva on board. Her extensive product management and actuarial experience will be an asset to the team," said Richard Manship, Senior Vice President, Chief Actuary. "ICW Group continues to expand at a rapid pace and Iva's deep knowledge of product pricing, regulatory nuances and compliance across multiple states will further support our aggressive growth strategy."
Yuan will partner with ICW Group's underwriting team to offer competitive products to ICW Group policyholders and looks forward to helping the company deliver on ICW Group's mission to create the best insurance experience possible for its customers while achieving its revenue and performance targets.
"ICW Group's strong financial position, reputation, and strategic growth vision drew me to the company," said Yuan. "I look forward to partnering with such a dynamic team and bringing forth my digital insurance product experience to help elevate our product in the commercial sector."
Yuan holds a Master of Science degree in Applied Mathematics from California Polytechnical University, Pomona and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from University of California, Los Angeles. Yuan is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.
Media Contact
Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 858.924.8662, jnorthrup@icwgroup.com
SOURCE ICW Group