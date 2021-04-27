SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Michael Molina joins ICW Group Insurance Companies, a leading group of property and casualty carriers, as Vice President of Human Resources overseeing the company's workforce encompassing more than one thousand team members located across the country.
Molina is an industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience in human resources. He will lead ICW Group's talent acquisition efforts for all of its lines of business as well as guide employee engagement and learning and development programs. Prior to joining ICW Group, Molina was a consultant conducting human capital due diligence for a private-equity firm. He was also previously a business executive and chief human resource officer for Vistage International serving as change agent and talent developer for the leading CEO peer advisory and coaching organization.
"The heart of ICW Group's success is our people, and the Human Resource department's ability to attract the best talent is critical to creating the best insurance experience possible for our policyholders and agent partners," said John Novak, Chief Operating & Strategic Execution Officer. "Michael's extensive experience coupled with his ability to create personalized employee experiences that motivate top performance will serve ICW Group well."
Molina received his Master of Science degree in industrial and labor relations and a Bachelor of Science degree in public relations, Cum Laude, from West Virginia University. He will lead the human resources team based out of ICW Group's headquarters in San Diego.
"I look forward to expanding ICW Group's employee-related programs and engaging with team members across the organization to support their personal development and growth goals as well as the goals of our company," said Molina.
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe insurance carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.
