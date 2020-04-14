ASHBURN, Va., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies, a mission-driven IT partner to the US Federal Government, announced that it has been awarded the Information Technology Hardware Catalog 3 (ITHC3) contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville. The contract has an estimated ceiling value of just under $100 million and a period of performance of one year with one option year.
Under this contract, ID Technologies will support the purchase requirements of various approved IT equipment and accessories through their Computer Hardware, Enterprise Software and Solutions (CHESS) Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – 3 Hardware (ITES -3H) contract, managing a product catalog of approved items, configurations and pricing. This IT Hardware Catalog will be utilized to process requirements for desktop and laptop computers, peripherals, switches, routers, Video Teleconferencing (VTC), Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Output Devices, accessories and other IT equipment. ID Technologies will assist the Army Corps of Engineers Information Technology (ACE-IT) group to operate a streamlined means for the United States Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) users to procure mission-critical items.
ID Technologies is uniquely qualified for this award, having served as the Prime contract holder on the previous Information Technology Hardware Catalog contract, dating back to 2017. On the award, Chris Oliver, President of ID Technologies, said, "We are honored to continue to support the mission critical IT needs of the United States Army Corps of Engineers. Through this contract, our team will continue to deliver the ID Technologies value of making it simpler for Federal government customers to buy and use fit-for-purpose IT." With a strong track record of outstanding performance, ID Technologies will continue to leverage its extensive knowledge of the customer and the ever-changing IT landscape to deliver mission-centric solutions. "IDT's persistent investment into our Army business will bring continued engineered innovation and service delivery offerings to the Army's IT environment," said Mr. Oliver.
About ID Technologies
ID Technologies is dedicated to developing, delivering and integrating forward-thinking, proprietary, reliable solutions to government customers in the Intelligence, Civilian and Federal markets. Trusted with over 20 Government Contracts and partnering with industry leaders and innovators, ID Technologies pairs market leading technologies and supportive acquisition strategies with agility, expertise and mission-understanding to enable government agencies to achieve mission success. Their primary goal is to ease the customers' experience and minimize time-to-value, recognizing that the customer's job is already tough enough. ID Technologies calls this approach "Accelerating Simplicity" – making it easier for their customers to buy and use IT that is fit-for-purpose, at mission speed. For more information, please visit www.idtec.com.
Media Contact: Kelly Harris - Director of Corporate Marketing and Partner Programs (703) 840-6027 Kharris@idtec.com