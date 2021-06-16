SAN FRANCISCO , June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, IDbyDNA, the company revolutionizing the use of metagenomics to improve health by decoding the unknown, is announcing its team's role at next week's World Microbe Forum, an online conference on cutting-edge, interdisciplinary microbial science. Presented by the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) and the Federation of European Microbiological Societies (FEMS), the World Microbe Forum brings together two of the biggest microbiology meetings to further science and help answer some of the most important questions impacting humankind today.
"The global health community is coming together like never before and we're thrilled to bring our expertise in metagenomics and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) to the discussion," said Dr. Robert Schlaberg, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer at IDbyDNA. "IDbyDNA recognizes the importance of gaining deeper insights into pathogens, their role in human disease, and how high-resolution AMR data can support the understanding and management of infectious diseases today and in the future."
IDbyDNA's Explify RPIP offers detection and type of coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2, antiviral resistance detection and genomic surveillance of influenza viruses, along with automated detection of >280 other viral, bacterial, and fungal pathogens. Explify RPIP also predicts resistance to 60 antimicrobials based on over 1,200 associated AMR markers supporting molecular surveillance for antimicrobial resistance.
The World Microbe Forum brings together international experts who will examine, discuss and envision solutions that science can offer to solve some of the gravest concerns confronting us today. This conference offers attendees unparalleled access to the latest innovative research across global perspectives.
WHO: Active researchers, industry professionals, undergraduate and postgraduate students, educators, and leaders come together in a digital forum to showcase and learn how advances in the microbial sciences are critical to the health and wellbeing of humankind. In addition, satellite events and sessions will extend the conversation to policy makers and members of the public.
WHAT: IDbyDNA Presentations at World Microbe Forum
WHEN: June 20-24
On demand June 20-August 24: Profiling COVID-19, Flu and Other Infectious Diseases through NGS and Target Enriched Metagenomics from Dr. Benjamin Briggs, Director Medical and Scientific Affairs at IDbyDNA
Sunday, June 20: Quantification of SARS-CoV-2 by Clinical Metagenomics iPoster by Heng Xie, Associate Director, Laboratory Technology at IDbyDNA - co-authored by IDbyDNA's Dr. Schlaberg and Dr. John W.A. Rossen, among others
Monday, June 21 at 1:30PM ET: Live Office Hour at the Illumina Exhibit - "NGS vs. Culture Q&A" with Dr. John W.A. Rossen and Dr. Aaryn Carney, Assistant Professor of Pathology at Weill Cornell
WHERE: Discussions can be found here and IDbyDNA's presentations can be viewed:
1. https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9286/session/1908
2. https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9286/presentation/4978
On-Demand sessions are recorded prior to the meeting and aired on a specific date and time of the meeting. There is no live Q/A, but there are other networking features in the virtual platform that allow on-demand speakers to connect with other meeting attendees, such as Networking and Profile questions that are set up when entering the virtual platform site.
About IDbyDNA
IDbyDNA is driving a paradigm shift in infectious disease testing by democratizing the power of genomics to improve health and decode the unknown. Explify data analytics enable laboratories to detect and profile tens of thousands of microorganisms from any specimen in a scalable, intuitive way at genomic-level resolution. Our industry-leading expertise in microbial genomics delivers comprehensive, actionable infectious disease testing and pathogen surveillance. For more information, visit http://www.idbydna.com.
