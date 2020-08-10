Ideanomics_Logo.jpg
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy consumption, as well as enabling the next generation of financial services and fintech products, announced today its second quarter 2020 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2020 (a full copy of the Company's 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov). 

Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer) and Tony Sklar (VP of Communications and Head of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Monday, August 10, 2020. http://investors.ideanomics.com. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event. 

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link:
https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/39249/indexl.html

"We are very pleased with the pace of our sales growth in the new energy vehicle industry," said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "As the rate of global electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues to rise and technology advancements make EVs more accessible, our Sales to Financing to Charging (S2F2C) business model is positioned to add value for commercial fleet operators in all areas of their business."

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2020, was $4.7 million. The second quarter revenues are the largest revenues from MEG since the Company commenced EV sales demonstrating the underlying strength of MEG's business, particularly as these revenues were earned during a period when China's economy was still returning to normal after the Covid-19 lockdown. 

Performance on a sequential basis, revenues saw improvement in the second quarter of $4.7 million versus $378,000 in the first quarter ending March 31, 2020. 

Gross Profit

Gross profit for second quarter was $255,000 which represented a gross margin of 4.9%. Second quarter operating expense was $16.5 million as compared to $8.0 million in the same period in 2019. The increase was due principally to a one-time non-cash impairment charge of $6.2 million related to the decision to terminate our office lease at 55 Broadway.  Excluding the impairment charge, operating expenses for the second quarter was $10.3 million versus $8.0 million in the prior year.

Operating Loss

The loss from operations was $16.3 million, however, excluding the one-time impairment charge, the loss would have been $10.1 million as compared to $5.7 million in the prior period. Management continues to look for ways to reduce costs and allocate spending to the projects with the highest rate of return. Expenses for the current period include $17.4 million of non-cash expense related to impairment charges, interest expense, and debt conversion.

About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech products. Its electric vehicle division, Mobile Energy Global (MEG) provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta which provide innovative financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. MEG and Ideanomics Capital provide our global customers and partners with better efficiencies and technologies and greater access to global markets.

The company is headquartered in New York, NY, and has offices in Beijing and Qingdao, China.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
Tony Sklar, VP of Communications
55 Broadway, 19th Floor New York, New York 10006
Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Valerie Christopherson / Lora Wilson
Global Results Communications (GRC)
+1 949 306 6476
valeriec@globalresultspr.com 

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)




June 30, 2020


December 31,
2019

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

36,384


$

2,633

Accounts receivable, net (due from related parties were $1,127 and $2,284 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)



1,242



2,405

Prepayments



1,389



572

Amount due from related parties



1,328



1,256

Notes receivable



1,931



Other current assets



263



587

Total current assets



42,537



7,453

Property and equipment, net



177



378

Fintech Village



12,562



12,561

Intangible assets, net



51,479



52,771

Goodwill



10,460



23,344

Long-term investments



22,644



22,621

Operating lease right of use assets



7,579



6,934

Other non-current assets



552



883

Total assets


$

147,990


$

126,945








LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


$

2,313


$

3,380

Deferred revenue



593



477

Accrued salaries



910



923

Amount due to related parties



596



3,962

Other current liabilities



6,045



6,466

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



1,618



1,113

Current acquisition earn-out liability



6,474



12,421

Promissory note-short term



3,704



3,000

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties



7,066



1,753

Convertible promissory note due to related parties





3,260

Total current liabilities



29,319



36,755

Asset retirement obligations



4,653



5,094

Convertible promissory note due to third-parties-long term





5,089

Convertible promissory note due to related parties–long term





1,551

Operating lease liability-long term



11,717



6,222

Non-current acquisition earn-out liability



10,428



12,235

Total liabilities



56,117



66,946

Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)







Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:







Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019



1,262



1,262

Redeemable non-controlling interest



7,260



Equity:







Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 237,008,159 shares and 149,692,953 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively



237



150

Additional paid-in capital



357,720



282,554

Accumulated deficit



(287,407)



(248,481)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(508)



(664)

Total IDEX shareholder's equity



70,042



33,559

Non-controlling interest



13,309



25,178

Total equity



83,351



58,737

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity


$

147,990


$

126,945

 

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019


June 30, 2020


June 30, 2019

Revenue from third-parties


$

4,685


$

354


$

5,063


$

700

Revenue from related parties



7



14,100



7



40,700

Total revenue



4,692



14,454



5,070



41,400

Cost of revenue from third-parties



4,435



250



4,769



507

Cost of revenue from related parties



2



466



2



467

Gross profit



255



13,738



299



40,426














Operating expenses:













Selling, general and administrative expenses



6,725



6,485



12,552



10,672

Professional fees



2,372



1,169



4,128



2,530

Impairment loss



6,200





7,088



Acquisition earn-out expense, net



746





1,279



Depreciation and amortization



481



370



957



614

Total operating expenses



16,524



8,024



26,004



13,816














Income (loss) from operations



(16,269)



5,714



(25,705)



26,610














Interest and other income (expense):













Interest expense, net



(8,890)



(581)



(12,047)



(1,316)

Equity in loss of equity method investees



(12)



(286)



(15)



(566)

Conversion expense



(2,266)





(2,266)



Other income (expense)



1,015



2



989



(56)

Income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest



(26,422)



4,849



(39,044)



24,672














Income tax benefit





428






514














Net income (loss)



(26,422)



5,277



(39,044)



25,186














Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing



(184)





(184)



Net loss attributable to common stockholders



(26,606)



5,277



(39,228)



25,186

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest



28



15



300



33














Net income (loss) attributable to IDEX common shareholders


$

(26,578)


$

5,292


$

(38,928)


$

25,219














Earnings (loss) per share













Basic


$

(0.15)


$

0.05


$

(0.23)


$

0.24

Diluted



(0.15)



0.05



(0.23)



0.22














Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic



180,034,278



108,694,719



168,946,960



107,029,448

Diluted



180,034,278



112,461,401



168,946,960



117,605,184

 

