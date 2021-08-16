(PRNewsfoto/Ideanomics)

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy services, announced today its second quarter 2021 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021 (a full copy of the Company's quarterly 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov). 

Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Kristen Helsel (Chief Revenue Officer) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Monday, August 16, 2021. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event. 

To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/45816/indexl.html

"Ideanomics is executing on what we believe is one of the most compelling, vertically integrated, offerings in the EV sector." said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We have best-in-class, leading technologies, with the talent to leverage our presence in the most significant global markets."

Selected Business Updates and Highlights

  • People
    • Kristen Helsel joins as Chief Revenue Officer
    • Dr. Abas Goodarzi joins as Chief Scientist via US Hybrid acquisition
  • Significant Deals
    • WAVE's inductive chargers to power Twin Transit Authority in WA State
    • Treeletrik signs deal to supply 200,000 E-Motorbikes to Indonesia
  • Technology & Product
    • US Hybrid acquisition – Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Vehicle Integration, DC DC and other components
    • Solectrac acquisition – EV tractor with battery swapping

Ideanomics Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $33.2 million which represents the sixth consecutive quarter of growth demonstrating the increasing strength of Ideanomics' business.  This quarter includes the first revenues from US Hybrid and Solectrac.  Both of these businesses were acquired late in the second quarter and consequently their financial results are only included from the date of acquisition. Revenue from Electric Vehicles was $6.1 million up from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue from charging, batteries and powertrains was $2.7 million, there were no revenues in this category in the corresponding quarter in 2020.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the second quarter was $9.3 million which represented a Gross Margin of 28%.  Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Ideanomics,Inc.

Tony Sklar, SVP of Investor Relations

1441 Broadway, Suite 5116 New York, NY 10018.

Email: ir@ideanomics.com

Jeremy Ertl

Skyya for Ideanomics

507-458-9404

jeremy@skyya.com

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020



June 30, 2021



June 30, 2020

Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $1, $7, $2 and $7 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

$

7,410





$

4,585





$

11,957





$

4,588



Revenue from sales of services

25,807





107





53,969





482



Total revenue

33,217





4,692





65,926





5,070



Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a  related party of $4 ,$2, $11 and $2 for the three  and  six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)

6,591





4,323





10,945





4,325



Cost of revenue from sales of services

17,325





114





34,838





446



Total cost of revenue

23,916





4,437





45,783





4,771



Gross profit

9,301





255





20,143





299



















Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative expenses

13,076





6,725





25,081





12,552



Research and development expense

235









245







Professional fees

7,439





2,372





12,607





4,128



Impairment losses





6,200









7,088



Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net

(2,402)





746





(1,907)





1,279



Litigation settlement









5,000







Depreciation and amortization

1,635





481





2,763





957



Total operating expenses

19,983





16,524





43,789





26,004



















Loss from operations

(10,682)





(16,269)





(23,646)





(25,705)



















Interest and other income (expense):















Interest expense, net

(563)





(8,890)





(980)





(12,047)



Equity in loss of equity method investees

(358)





(12)





(417)





(15)



Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net

(1,234)









(1,446)







Conversion expense





(2,266)









(2,266)



Gain on remeasurement of investment

2,915









2,915







Other income (expense, net)

990





1,015





988





989



Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest

(8,932)





(26,422)





(22,586)





(39,044)



















Income tax benefit (expense)

(1,061)









11,855























Net loss

(9,993)





(26,422)





(10,731)





(39,044)



















Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing





(184)









(184)



















Net loss attributable to common shareholders

(9,993)





(26,606)





(10,731)





(39,228)



















Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

203





28





367





300



















Net loss attributable to IDEX common shareholders

$

(9,790)





$

(26,578)





$

(10,364)





$

(38,928)



















Earnings (loss) per share















Basic

$

(0.02)





$

(0.15)





$

(0.03)





$

(0.23)



Diluted

$

(0.02)





$

(0.15)





(0.03)





$

(0.23)



















Weighted average shares outstanding:















Basic

433,098,279





180,034,278





412,230,966





168,946,960



Diluted

433,098,279





180,034,278





412,230,966





168,946,960



 

IDEANOMICS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)





June 30, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

395,642





$

165,764



Accounts receivable, net

4,039





7,400



Available-for-sale security

15,360







Inventory

3,573







Prepaid expenses

12,069





2,629



Amount due from related parties

294





240



Other current assets

1,291





3,726



Held for sale assets (Fintech Village)

7,068







Total current assets

439,336





179,759



Property and equipment, net

1,058





330



Fintech Village





7,250



Intangible assets, net

107,352





29,705



Goodwill

104,193





1,165



Long-term investments

32,457





8,570



Operating lease right of use assets

12,423





7,117



Other non-current assets

1,232





516



Total assets

$

698,051





$

234,412











LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$

8,456





$

5,057



Deferred revenue

1,707





1,129



Accrued salaries

5,710





1,750



Amount due to related parties

1,111





882



Other current liabilities

8,210





1,920



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,940





430



Current contingent consideration

11,712





1,325



Promissory note-short term

1,228





568



Convertible promissory note due to third parties

81,244







Asset retirement obligations

4,653







Total current liabilities

125,971





13,061



Asset retirement obligations





4,653



Deferred tax liabilities

2,971







Operating lease liability-long term

10,530





6,759



Non-current contingent consideration

4,637





7,635



Other long-term liabilities

1,284





535



Total liabilities

145,393





32,643



Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)







Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:







Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

1,262





1,262



Redeemable non-controlling interest

7,716





7,485



Equity:







Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 466,354,487 shares and 344,906,295 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

466





345



Additional paid-in capital

894,285





531,866



Accumulated deficit

(357,245)





(346,883)



Accumulated other comprehensive income

730





1,256



Total IDEX shareholder's equity

538,236





186,584



Non-controlling interest

5,444





6,438



Total equity

543,680





193,022



Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity

$

698,051





$

234,412



 

