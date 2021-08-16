NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) ("Ideanomics" or the "Company"), a global company focused on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and associated energy services, announced today its second quarter 2021 operating results for the period ended June 30, 2021 (a full copy of the Company's quarterly 10-Q report is available at www.sec.gov).
Conference Call: Ideanomics' management, including Alf Poor (Chief Executive Officer), Conor McCarthy (Chief Financial Officer), Kristen Helsel (Chief Revenue Officer) and Tony Sklar (SVP of Investor Relations), will host live an earnings release conference call at 4:30 pm ET, Monday, August 16, 2021. Time permitting, Ideanomics management will answer questions during the live Q&A session. A replay of the earnings call will be available soon after the conclusion of the event.
To join the webcast, please visit the 'Events & Presentations' section of the Ideanomics corporate website (http://www.ideanomics.com/), or copy/paste this link: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/ssc/mediaframe/45816/indexl.html
"Ideanomics is executing on what we believe is one of the most compelling, vertically integrated, offerings in the EV sector." said Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics. "We have best-in-class, leading technologies, with the talent to leverage our presence in the most significant global markets."
Selected Business Updates and Highlights
- People
- Kristen Helsel joins as Chief Revenue Officer
- Dr. Abas Goodarzi joins as Chief Scientist via US Hybrid acquisition
- Significant Deals
- WAVE's inductive chargers to power Twin Transit Authority in WA State
- Treeletrik signs deal to supply 200,000 E-Motorbikes to Indonesia
- Technology & Product
- US Hybrid acquisition – Hydrogen Fuel Cells, Vehicle Integration, DC DC and other components
- Solectrac acquisition – EV tractor with battery swapping
Ideanomics Second Quarter 2021 Operating Results
Revenue for the quarter was $33.2 million which represents the sixth consecutive quarter of growth demonstrating the increasing strength of Ideanomics' business. This quarter includes the first revenues from US Hybrid and Solectrac. Both of these businesses were acquired late in the second quarter and consequently their financial results are only included from the date of acquisition. Revenue from Electric Vehicles was $6.1 million up from $0.7 million in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue from charging, batteries and powertrains was $2.7 million, there were no revenues in this category in the corresponding quarter in 2020.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the second quarter was $9.3 million which represented a Gross Margin of 28%. Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.3 million.
About Ideanomics
Ideanomics is a global company focused on the convergence of financial services and industries experiencing technological disruption. The Ideanomics Mobility division is a service provider which facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators through offering vehicle procurement, finance and leasing, and energy management solutions under an innovative sales to financing to charging (S2F2C) business model. Ideanomics Capital is focused on disruptive fintech solutions for the financial services industry. Together, Ideanomics Mobility and Ideanomics Capital provide global customers and partners with leading technologies and services designed to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability, and offer shareholders the opportunity to participate in high-potential growth industries.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and include statements regarding our intention to transition our business model to become a next-generation financial technology company, our business strategy and planned product offerings, our intention to phase out our oil trading and consumer electronics businesses, and potential future financial results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, such as risks related to: our ability to continue as a going concern; our ability to raise additional financing to meet our business requirements; the transformation of our business model; fluctuations in our operating results; strain to our personnel management, financial systems and other resources as we grow our business; our ability to attract and retain key employees and senior management; competitive pressure; our international operations; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar disclosures in subsequent reports filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.
IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2020
Revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $1, $7, $2 and $7 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
$
7,410
$
4,585
$
11,957
$
4,588
Revenue from sales of services
25,807
107
53,969
482
Total revenue
33,217
4,692
65,926
5,070
Cost of revenue from sales of products (including from a related party of $4 ,$2, $11 and $2 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively)
6,591
4,323
10,945
4,325
Cost of revenue from sales of services
17,325
114
34,838
446
Total cost of revenue
23,916
4,437
45,783
4,771
Gross profit
9,301
255
20,143
299
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses
13,076
6,725
25,081
12,552
Research and development expense
235
—
245
—
Professional fees
7,439
2,372
12,607
4,128
Impairment losses
—
6,200
—
7,088
Change in fair value of contingent consideration, net
(2,402)
746
(1,907)
1,279
Litigation settlement
—
—
5,000
—
Depreciation and amortization
1,635
481
2,763
957
Total operating expenses
19,983
16,524
43,789
26,004
Loss from operations
(10,682)
(16,269)
(23,646)
(25,705)
Interest and other income (expense):
Interest expense, net
(563)
(8,890)
(980)
(12,047)
Equity in loss of equity method investees
(358)
(12)
(417)
(15)
Loss on disposal of subsidiaries, net
(1,234)
—
(1,446)
—
Conversion expense
—
(2,266)
—
(2,266)
Gain on remeasurement of investment
2,915
—
2,915
—
Other income (expense, net)
990
1,015
988
989
Loss before income taxes and non-controlling interest
(8,932)
(26,422)
(22,586)
(39,044)
Income tax benefit (expense)
(1,061)
—
11,855
—
Net loss
(9,993)
(26,422)
(10,731)
(39,044)
Deemed dividend related to warrant repricing
—
(184)
—
(184)
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
(9,993)
(26,606)
(10,731)
(39,228)
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
203
28
367
300
Net loss attributable to IDEX common shareholders
$
(9,790)
$
(26,578)
$
(10,364)
$
(38,928)
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic
$
(0.02)
$
(0.15)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.23)
Diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.15)
(0.03)
$
(0.23)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
433,098,279
180,034,278
412,230,966
168,946,960
Diluted
433,098,279
180,034,278
412,230,966
168,946,960
IDEANOMICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (USD in thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
395,642
$
165,764
Accounts receivable, net
4,039
7,400
Available-for-sale security
15,360
—
Inventory
3,573
—
Prepaid expenses
12,069
2,629
Amount due from related parties
294
240
Other current assets
1,291
3,726
Held for sale assets (Fintech Village)
7,068
—
Total current assets
439,336
179,759
Property and equipment, net
1,058
330
Fintech Village
—
7,250
Intangible assets, net
107,352
29,705
Goodwill
104,193
1,165
Long-term investments
32,457
8,570
Operating lease right of use assets
12,423
7,117
Other non-current assets
1,232
516
Total assets
$
698,051
$
234,412
LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
8,456
$
5,057
Deferred revenue
1,707
1,129
Accrued salaries
5,710
1,750
Amount due to related parties
1,111
882
Other current liabilities
8,210
1,920
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,940
430
Current contingent consideration
11,712
1,325
Promissory note-short term
1,228
568
Convertible promissory note due to third parties
81,244
—
Asset retirement obligations
4,653
—
Total current liabilities
125,971
13,061
Asset retirement obligations
—
4,653
Deferred tax liabilities
2,971
—
Operating lease liability-long term
10,530
6,759
Non-current contingent consideration
4,637
7,635
Other long-term liabilities
1,284
535
Total liabilities
145,393
32,643
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)
Convertible redeemable preferred stock and Redeemable non-controlling interest:
Series A - 7,000,000 shares issued and outstanding, liquidation and deemed liquidation preference of $3,500,000 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
1,262
1,262
Redeemable non-controlling interest
7,716
7,485
Equity:
Common stock - $0.001 par value; 1,500,000,000 shares authorized, 466,354,487 shares and 344,906,295 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
466
345
Additional paid-in capital
894,285
531,866
Accumulated deficit
(357,245)
(346,883)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
730
1,256
Total IDEX shareholder's equity
538,236
186,584
Non-controlling interest
5,444
6,438
Total equity
543,680
193,022
Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock, redeemable non-controlling interest and equity
$
698,051
$
234,412
