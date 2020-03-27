Ideanomics' MEG announces the Formation of Business Entities to Capitalize on China's RMB24 trillion (USD3.4 trillion) "New Infrastructure" Investments

­- MEG's New Energy Vehicles has formed a strategic cooperation with CATL, Beiben Trucks Group Co., Ltd., Chery Automobile Group, CEMI Group, iUnicorn (Shenma Zhuanche), etc. - MEG's IoT/IoV 5G Energy Services has formed a strategic cooperation with China Tower, GCL Group, State Grid, Dongfang Energy Sales Cloud, and TMR Energy.