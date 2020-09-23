Ideanomics MEG's Medici Motor Works Announces the Hire of Dr. Liqing Hu as Chief Scientist and the Launch of the Medici Research Institute

- Dr. Liqing Hu will serve as Chief Scientist of the Medici Research Institute and lead the research team. - Dr. Hu brings to Medici extensive experience in developing and applying fuel cell technology in industrial settings. - Medici Research Institute will research and design fuel cell technology to power the next generation of clean energy vehicles for the commercial sector.