IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Submission of IND Application for MAT2A Development Candidate IDE397 with the U.S. FDA

IDE397 is being developed as a potential best-in-class MAT2A inhibitor for MTAP-deletion, which is prevalent in approximately 15% of all solid tumors IDE397 program update to be presented at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, including preclinical data showing tumor regressions in MTAP-deleted PDX models and proposed Phase 1 clinical plan