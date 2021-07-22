COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On the heels of a record year of sales, idegy, a leading branded merchandise agency, has opened a new international office in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam to serve as its main hub for Southeast Asia manufacturing. The expansion comes after the Columbus, Ohio based company adopted a pandemic strategy that improved its technology and sourcing for idegy clients worldwide and led to both a more seamless client experience and unprecedented growth.
"The traditional supply chain has undergone a massive change due to the pandemic," explained Matthew Grossman, idegy's Founder and CEO. "Manufacturing is moving out of China for a myriad of reasons. We recognized this shift quickly and shifted our focus and resources to Vietnam. Here, we will create the supply chain of the future. One that is fast, innovative, and fully digitized to deliver results that exceed expectations, while still maintaining our existing infrastructure in China, Thailand, Bangladesh and elsewhere."
Harrison Kelley, Grossman's son, will lead the operation in Vietnam as idegy's new Global Sourcing Manager. Kelley grew up around the business and previously worked in idegy's finance group. Kelley moved to Vietnam in 2014. Fluent in Vietnamese, Kelley brings to the position a keen understanding of how business is conducted in the region and a deep knowledge of the local customs and culture.
"Harrison's background makes him an ideal fit to represent idegy in Vietnam and to work with our global sourcing team. Our company culture is focused on family. In Harrison's case, we are particularly excited to welcome back a member of Matthew's family to the team," said April Koukis, idegy's Director of Global Sourcing.
"At idegy, we believe that diversifying our overseas manufacturing partners and finding new markets outside of China will improve turnaround times and delivery. I'm excited to be a part of this initiative and ready to deliver for our clients and manufacturing partners," Kelley added.
Kelley is the fourth new hire that idegy has made in the past year. With headquarters in Columbus, Ohio and satellite operations in Chicago, Boston, Charlotte, and Vietnam, idegy works with some of the world's most renowned companies and organizations. For 25+ years, brands like Comcast NBC Universal, Scotts Miracle Grow, Bellin Health, Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret, AT&T and P&G have turned to idegy. And professional sport teams including the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Oakland A's, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Red Wings, FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew FC, and San Francisco 49ers as well. For more information, visit idegy.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/idegy-inc.
About idegy
idegy is a branded merchandise agency combining breakthrough ideas + wicked smart strategy to create an impactful experience through flawless distribution and relentless customer service. Branded merchandise is everywhere. From Hollywood A-listers lining up to grab $10K swag bags to suburban moms donning their 5K t-shirts—people love to flaunt the brands they love. And brands love to be flaunted. That's where we come in. We focus on the idea behind your brand and add a go-to-market strategy to create a unique idegy plan and amplify your brand in the marketplace.
http://www.idegy.com and http://www.linkedin.com/company/idegy-inc.
