Collaboration helps businesses significantly improve marketing results through Versium's identity and insights data technology
REDMOND, Wash., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Versium announced its partnership with Datarade. The partnership will bring together Versium's identity technology and Datarade's data marketplace.
Versium helps customers gain greater value from their first party data, making it more effective, and better utilized for significantly more marketing impact. The company accomplishes this by delivering powerful data enrichment solutions leveraging the company's identity resolution technology and proprietary identity and insights data - that can be associated with first-party data. The end result is a better understanding of who a customer is based on their characteristics, for both businesses and consumers, and additional contact points for more effective ability to reach them across all marketing channels.
"We are very excited to be working with Datarade. The company is doing a fantastic job reaching businesses that want to improve their data driven marketing through advanced identity technology and power data. With third-party cookies going away, it's crucial that businesses fortify their first-party data in order to compete," said Chris Matty, chief revenue officer and co-founder, Versium.
Datarade is building the world's first Data Commerce Cloud™(DCC), enabling data providers to drive revenue with a new, omni-channel Data Shopping Experience. Datarade's platform has helped thousands of data buyers find the right data for their business, effortlessly. More than 2,000 data providers across 500+ data categories are already listed on Datarade, enabling organizations across industries to connect with trusted providers and access the best datasets and APIs
"Our partnership with Versium is an important one. By marrying their data enrichment solutions with Datarade's Data Commerce Cloud marketplace, we create a powerful offering for businesses wanting to easily expand their data-driven marketing efforts and improve their connection to customers," said Richard Hoffmann, chief customer officer, Datarade.
About Versium
Versium is a data technology company that enables B2B and B2C marketers to better identify, understand and reach their ideal prospects across multiple digital touch points and marketing channels. Versium's industry leading identity resolution and insights engine powers a suite of solutions that help marketers greatly improve their reach by as much as 5X. Versium's proprietary data assets include over 2 billion contact points and over 2 trillion insights attributes, creating the industry's richest B2B2C identity graph and data technology platform that empowers marketers to win customers. For more information, please visit http://www.versium.com.
