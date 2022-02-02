IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.)

 By IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

WESTBROOK, Maine, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Achieves 11% fourth quarter revenue growth as reported and 10.5% organic, driven by 13% CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth (reported and organic)
  • Strong growth supported by record instrument placements, resulting in 14% year-over-year expansion of IDEXX's global premium instrument installed base
  • Delivers full year EPS of $8.60, an increase of 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis, supported by operating margin expansion of 330 basis points as reported and 220 basis points on a comparable basis
  • Provides initial outlook for 2022 revenue of $3,500 million - $3,565 million, reflecting reported growth of 9% - 11% and organic growth of 10% - 12%
  • Estimates 2022 EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, an increase of 8% - 11% as reported and 12% - 16% on a comparable basis, including an estimated $0.15 per share or ~2% EPS growth impact from higher projected international tax rates

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics, veterinary practice software and water microbiology testing, today announced fourth quarter and full year results, as well as an update on U.S. companion animal diagnostic trends.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Company reports revenues of $801 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11% compared to the prior year period on a reported basis and 10.5% on an organic basis. Fourth quarter results reflect 13% reported and organic revenue gains in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues, with high gains across U.S. and International regions. On a two-year average annual growth basis, CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue increased 18% as reported and 17% organically. Continued strong CAG growth momentum was also supported by record instrument placements, resulting in CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth of 18% reported and 21% organic, and continued expansion of the Company's cloud-based software capability, which drove veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth of 30% as reported and 13% organically.

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS") were $1.89 for the fourth quarter, a decrease of 6% as reported and an increase of 12% on a comparable basis. Prior year reported EPS results included a one-time positive impact of $0.25 per share related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland.

Revenue for the full year of $3,215 million increased 19% as reported and 16% on an organic basis, driven by 20% reported and 18% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue.

For the full year 2021, EPS of $8.60 increased 28% on a reported basis and 29% on a comparable basis. EPS results benefited from strong CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth, solid gross margin gains and operating expense leverage, resulting in 330 basis points of operating margin improvement on a reported basis, and 220 basis points on a comparable basis. EPS results also reflect $0.38 of tax benefits from share-based compensation.

The Company expects full year 2022 revenue growth of 9% - 11% on a reported basis and 10% - 12% revenue growth on an organic basis, supported by 10.5% - 12% reported growth, and 12% - 14% organic growth in CAG Diagnostics recurring revenues. The Company also expects EPS of $9.27 - $9.59, reflecting a targeted 50 - 100 basis points of comparable operating margin improvement, building on strong 2021 performance.

"IDEXX had a strong finish to an exceptional 2021, as busy veterinary customers responded positively to our highly differentiated diagnostic testing and information management platforms," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX's CEO. "We're pleased to see veterinarians look to IDEXX solutions to support their passion to improve patient care and to run their practices more efficiently at a time when they have never been busier. This has resulted in continued high CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth across our major regions and record levels of premium instrument placements, with solid gains across our major in-clinic platforms. As a Purpose-driven company focused on improving the health and well-being of pets, people and livestock, our outstanding results reflect the high levels of execution across the IDEXX organization through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are well-positioned to build on this momentum moving forward and to address the still significant untapped potential for companion animal healthcare globally."

Companion Animal Diagnostics Trends Update

Positive global trends in companion animal healthcare, including growth in demand for clinical services, continue to support strong growth for companion animal diagnostic products and services across regions. U.S. same-store clinical visit growth at veterinary practices was 2% in the fourth quarter, compared to strong prior year growth levels. On a two-year basis, U.S. same-store clinical visits increased 5.5% with solid gains across wellness and non-wellness categories. Average same-store revenue growth at U.S. veterinary practices was 8% in the fourth quarter, supported by 10% gains in clinical diagnostic revenues. We are monitoring the increase in Omicron cases globally, including impacts on factors like veterinary practice staffing levels, which may impact clinic level growth. Additional U.S. companion animal practice weekly key metrics are available in the Q4 2021 Earnings Snapshot accessible on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors.

Fourth Quarter Performance Highlights

Companion Animal Group 

The Companion Animal Group generated 14% reported and 13% organic revenue growth for the fourth quarter. CAG Diagnostics organic recurring revenue growth of 13% reflects strength across IDEXX's major modalities globally, supported by continued growth in clinical service demand and expanded utilization of diagnostic products and services.

  • IDEXX VetLab® consumables generated 14% reported and 15% organic revenue growth, supported by expansion of our global premium instrument installed base, high customer retention levels, increased testing utilization, and moderate net price gains.
  • Reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services generated 12% reported and organic revenue growth, reflecting mid-to-high-teen growth in the U.S. and high single-digit gains Internationally compared to strong prior year growth levels. Overall reference lab gains continue to reflect high same-store volume growth with gains across testing categories, and moderate net price gains.
  • Rapid assay products generated 10% reported and organic revenue growth, with continued worldwide growth in canine, feline, and specialty testing benefiting from strong overall demand trends, high customer retention levels, and moderate net price gains.

Veterinary software, services and diagnostic imaging systems revenue growth increased 30% on a reported basis and 13% organically, supported by double-digit growth in subscription-based service revenues and strong growth in new veterinary software system placements. Reported growth includes benefits from the acquisition of ezyVet®, which closed in June 2021.

Water

Water achieved revenue growth of 12% on a reported basis and 13% on an organic basis, compared to 1% growth on a reported basis and modest organic growth in the prior year period. Revenue growth reflects continued strengthening of demand for compliance and non-compliance testing compared to prior year revenue levels, which were constrained by pandemic conditions.

Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")

LPD revenue declined 20% on a reported basis and 19% on an organic basis, as compared to 16% growth on a reported basis and 13% organically in the prior year period, which benefited from the ramping of African Swine Fever (ASF) testing programs in China in 2020. Revenue decline reflects comparisons to these high prior year levels and additional impacts in China related to changes in local ASF disease management approaches, lower pork prices and changes in government requirements related to livestock infectious disease testing programs. For the full year 2021, LPD revenue decreased 9% organically compared to 11% gains in 2020. These trends are anticipated to pressure LPD revenues in future quarters, particularly in the first half of 2022, and are factored into the overall 2022 revenue outlook.

Gross Profit and Operating Profit

Gross profits increased 12%, and gross margins of 57% increased 20 basis points compared to prior year results on a reported basis and 10 basis points on a constant currency basis. Gross margin results reflect the benefit from high recurring CAG Diagnostics revenue growth, moderate net price improvement, and higher software service margins, including positive impacts from an expanded software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription base. These benefits were offset by business mix impacts from high CAG Diagnostics capital instrument revenue growth and lower LPD and human OPTI COVID-19 PCR testing revenues.

Operating margin was 24.9% in the quarter, 80 basis points lower than the prior year period results on a reported basis and 70 basis points on a comparable basis. Operating expenses increased 15% on a reported and comparable basis. Operating expense growth in the fourth quarter reflects the advancement of commercial, innovation and project investments, the continued integration of ezyVet, and continued recovery in cost areas such as travel & entertainment and employee healthcare benefits.

2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook

The following table provides the company's initial estimates for annual key financial metrics in 2022:

Amounts in millions except per share data and percentages 

Growth and Financial Performance Outlook



2022















Revenue



$3,500

-

$3,565



Reported growth



9%

-

11%



Organic growth



10%

-

12%



CAG Diagnostics Recurring Revenue Growth











Reported growth



10.5%

-

12%



Organic growth



12%

-

14%



Operating Margin



29.7%

-

30.2%



Reported operating margin expansion



70

-

120 bps



Comparable operating margin expansion



50

-

100 bps



EPS



$9.27

-

$9.59



Reported growth



8%

-

11%



Comparable growth



12%

-

16%



Other Key Metrics











Net interest expense



~ $28.5



Share-based compensation tax benefit



~ $10



Share-based compensation tax rate benefit



~ 1 %



Effective tax rate



21.5%

-

22%



Share-based compensation EPS impact



~ $0.12



Reduction in average shares outstanding



1%

-

1.5%



Operating Cash Flow



95% - 100% of net income



Free Cash Flow



75% - 80% of net income



Capital Expenditures



~ $180MM



The following table outlines estimates of foreign currency exchange rate impacts, net of foreign currency hedging transactions, and foreign currency exchange rate assumptions reflected in the above financial performance outlook for 2022.

Estimated Foreign Currency Exchange Rates and Impacts



2022















Revenue growth rate impact



~ (1.5)%



CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rate impact



~ (1.5)%



Operating margin growth impact



~ 20 bps



EPS impact



~ $(0.08)



EPS growth impact



~ (1.0)%















Foreign Currency Exchange Rate Assumptions











In U.S. dollars











euro



$1.12



British pound



$1.34



Canadian dollar



$0.78



Australian dollar



$0.71



Relative to the U.S. dollar











Japanese yen



¥117.00



Chinese renminbi



¥5.74



Brazilian real



R$6.47



Conference Call and Webcast Information

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and management's outlook. To participate in the conference call, dial 1-888-771-4371 or 1-847-585-4405 and reference access code 50273826. Individuals can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link on the IDEXX website, www.idexx.com/investors. An archived edition of the webcast will be available after 1:00 p.m. (Eastern) on that day via the same link and will remain available for one year.

About IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500® Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful and effective practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs over 10,000 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains statements about the Company's business prospects and estimates of the Company's financial results for future periods that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are included above under "Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results", "Livestock, Poultry and Dairy ("LPD")", "2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook", and elsewhere and can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "may", "anticipates", "intends", "would", "will", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "projected", "should", and similar words and expressions. Our forward-looking statements include statements relating to the impact of certain trends in China; revenue growth and EPS outlooks; operating and free cash flow forecast; projected impact of foreign currency exchange rates; projected operating margins and expenses and capital expenditures; projected tax, tax rate and EPS benefits from share-based compensation arrangements; and projected international tax rate, effective tax rate, reduction of average shares outstanding and net interest expense. These statements are intended to provide management's expectation of future events as of the date of this earnings release; are based on management's estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this earnings release; and are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the matters described under the headings "Business," "Risk Factors," "Legal Proceedings," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and in the corresponding sections of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2021, as well as those described from time to time in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following defines terms and conventions and provides reconciliations regarding certain measures used in this earnings release and/or the accompanying earnings conference call that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), otherwise referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures that exclude or adjust certain items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and liquidity and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business and its liquidity and to the performance and liquidity of our peers. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Constant currency - Constant currency references are non-GAAP financial measures which exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and are consistent with how management evaluates our performance and comparisons with prior and future periods. We estimated the net impacts of currency on our revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and EPS results by restating results to the average exchange rates or exchange rate assumptions for the comparative period, which includes adjusting for the estimated impacts of foreign currency hedging transactions and certain impacts on our effective tax rates. These estimated currency changes impacted fourth quarter 2021 results as follows: decreased gross profit growth by 0.6%, increased gross margin growth by 10 basis points, decreased operating expense growth by 0.2%, decreased operating profit margin growth by 10 basis points, and decreased EPS growth by 1%. Estimated currency changes impacted full year 2021 results as follows: increased operating profit margin growth by 20 basis points, and increased EPS growth by 2%. Constant currency revenue growth represents the percentage change in revenue during the applicable period, as compared to the prior year period, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. See the supplementary analysis of results below for revenue percentage change from currency for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and refer to the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this press release for estimated foreign currency exchange rate impacts on 2022 projections and estimates.

Growth and organic revenue growth - All references to growth and organic growth refer to growth compared to the equivalent prior year period unless specifically noted. Organic revenue growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates, certain business acquisitions, and divestitures. Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth provides useful information to investors by facilitating easier comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to the performance of our peers. Two-year average organic growth rates are provided to facilitate easier comparisons between periods impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with prior and future periods, calculated as the average of the growth rates over the two referenced periods. Organic revenue growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP. See the supplementary analysis of results below for a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to organic revenue growth for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. See the constant currency note above for the impacts of estimated currency changes to fourth quarter and full year 2021, as well estimated full year 2022 organic revenue growth for the Company and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue. The percentage change in revenue resulting from acquisitions represents revenues during the current year period, limited to the initial 12 months from the date of the acquisition, that are directly attributable to business acquisitions. Revenue from acquisitions is expected to have an immaterial impact on projected full year 2022 revenue growth and CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth. For a reconciliation of fourth quarter 2020 LPD and Water organic revenue growth to revenue growth reported in accordance with GAAP, see the supplementary analysis of results in the Company's earnings release dated February 2, 2021. 

The reconciliation of the two-year average annual organic growth of CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue is as follows:





Reported

Revenue

Growth1



Percentage

Change from

Currency



Percentage

Change from

Acquisitions



Organic

Revenue

Growth1











CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021



12.7%



(0.6%)



0.3%



12.9%

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue growth rates for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020



22.9%



1.9%



0.1%



20.9%



















2-year average annual growth rates



17.8%



0.7%



0.2%



16.9%

1 See Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







Comparable growth metrics - Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) are non-GAAP financial measures and exclude the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts. Management believes that reporting comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) provides useful information to investors because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding key metrics used by management. Comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain (or growth), comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain (or growth) should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements of or superior measures to, gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain reported in accordance with GAAP.

The reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year



 

Twelve Months Ended

Year-over-Year







December 31,



December 31,

Change



December 31,



December 31,

Change

Dollar amounts in thousands



2021



2020





2021



2020



Gross Profit (as reported)



$

456,421





$

409,502



11

%



$

1,889,432





$

1,571,040



20

%

Gross margin





57.0

%





56.8

%

20

bps





58.8

%





58.0

%

80

bps

Less: comparability adjustments





















Change from currency





(2,494)















27,952











Comparable gross profit growth



$

458,915





$

409,502



12

%



$

1,861,480





$

1,571,040



18

%

Comparable gross margin and gross margin

gain (or growth)





56.9

%





56.8

%

10

bps





58.7

%





58.0

%

70

bps



Operating expenses (as reported)



$

257,230





$

224,407



15

%



$

957,404





$

876,516



9

%

Less: comparability adjustments





















Ongoing litigation matter

























27,500





Change from currency





(364)















10,152











Comparable operating expense growth





257,594







224,407



15

%





947,252







849,016



12

%



Income from operations (as reported)



$

199,191





$

185,095



8

%



$

932,028





$

694,524



34

%

Operating margin





24.9

%





25.7

%

(80)

bps





29.0

%





25.7

%

330

bps

Less: comparability adjustments





















Ongoing litigation matter

























(27,500)





Change from currency





(2,129)















17,801











Comparable operating profit growth



$

201,320





$

185,095



9

%



$

914,227





$

722,024



27

%

Comparable operating margin and operating

margin gain (or growth)





25.0

%





25.7

%

$          (70)

bps





28.8

%





26.7

%

220

bps

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.







Twelve Months Ended

Year-over-Year



Twelve Months Ended

Year-over-Year







December  31,



December 31,

Change



December  31,



December  31,

Change

Dollar amounts in thousands



2021



2020





2020



2019



Income from operations (as reported)



$

932,028





$

694,524



34

%



$

694,524





$

552,846



26

%

Operating margin





29.0

%





25.7

%

330

bps





25.7

%





23.0

%

270

bps

Less: comparability adjustments





















Ongoing litigation matter











(27,500)









(27,500)









CEO transition



















(13,400)





Change from currency





17,801















(7,907)











Comparable operating profit growth



$

914,227





$

722,024



27

%



$

729,121





$

566,246



29

%

Comparable operating margin and operating

margin gain (or growth)





28.8

%





26.7

%

220

bps





27.0

%





23.5

%

340

bps

Cumulative comparable operating margin gain



















560

bps

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable operating margin expansion outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the projected full year 2022 reported operating margin adjusted for estimated positive year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of approximately 20 basis points.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported gross profit growth, gross margin gain, operating expense growth, operating profit growth and operating margin gain (including projected 2022 operating margin expansion) to comparable gross profit growth, comparable gross margin gain, comparable operating expense growth, comparable operating profit growth and comparable operating margin gain for the Company.

Comparable EPS growth -  Comparable EPS growth is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in earnings per share (diluted) ("EPS") for a measurement period, as compared to the prior base period, net of the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates from the prior base period and excluding the tax benefits of share-based compensation activity under ASU 2016-09, Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvements to Employee Share-Based Payment Accounting, and non-recurring or unusual items (if any). Management believes comparable EPS growth is a more useful way to measure the Company's business performance than EPS growth because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the fundamental financial results by excluding items that vary independent of performance and provides greater transparency to investors regarding a key metric used by management. Comparable EPS growth should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, EPS growth reported in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the constant currency note above for a summary of foreign currency exchange rate impacts.

The reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is as follows:





Three Months Ended

Year-over-Year



Twelve Months Ended

Year-over-Year





December 31,



December 31,

Growth



December 31,



December 31,

Growth





2021



2020





2021



2020



Earnings per share (diluted)



$

1.89



$

2.01

(6)

%



$

8.60



$

6.71

28

%

Less: comparability adjustments





















Share-based compensation activity



0.08



0.13





0.38



0.45



Ongoing litigation matter











(0.24)



Swiss tax reform impact





0.25







0.25



Change from currency



(0.02)







0.16





Comparable EPS growth



1.83



1.63

12

%



8.06



6.25

29

%

Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

Projected 2022 comparable EPS growth outlined in the 2022 Growth and Financial Performance Outlook section of this earnings release reflects the following adjustments: (i) full year 2021 reported EPS adjusted for positive share-based compensation activity of $0.38 for full year 2021; and (ii) projected full year 2022 reported EPS adjusted for estimated positive share-based compensation activity of $0.12 and estimated negative year-over-year foreign currency exchange rate change impact of $0.08.

These impacts and those described in the constant currency note above reconcile reported EPS growth (including projected 2022 reported EPS growth) to comparable EPS growth for the Company.

Free cash flow - Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure because it indicates the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. See the supplementary analysis of results below for our calculation of free cash flow for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. To estimate projected 2022 free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $180 million.

Normalized free cash flow - Normalized free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure and means, with respect to a measurement period, the cash generated from operations during that period, reduced by the Company's investments in property and equipment excluding major project investments. Management believes that normalized free cash flow is a useful measure because it enables better period-over-period comparisons of the cash the operations of the business are generating after appropriate reinvestment for recurring and non-recurring investments in property and equipment that are required to operate the business, excluding major project investments. Normalized free cash flow should be considered in addition to, and not as a replacement of or a superior measure to, net cash provided by operating activities. To estimate projected 2022 normalized free cash flow, we have deducted projected purchases of property and equipment (also referred to as capital expenditures) of approximately $130 million, which excludes $50 million related to a new warehouse and manufacturing site expansion aligned to support our accelerated growth.

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (Leverage Ratios) - Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt, and net debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, non-recurring transaction expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions, share-based compensation expense, and certain other non-cash losses and charges.  Management believes that reporting Adjusted EBITDA, gross debt and net debt in the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratios provides supplemental analysis to help investors further evaluate the Company's business performance and available borrowing capacity under the Company's credit facility. For further information on how Adjusted EBITDA and the Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Ratios are calculated, see the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC") - After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments, is a non-GAAP financial measure. After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents our after-tax income from operations, divided by our average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, using beginning and ending balance sheet values. Management believes that reporting ROIC provides useful information to investors for evaluating the efficiency and effectiveness of our use of capital. See the supplementary table below for reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure.

Notes and Definitions

CEO transition charges - Effective November 1, 2019, Jonathan W. Ayers, our former Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, stepped down as Chairman of our Board, ceased to be an employee of the Company and transitioned to the role of external Senior Advisor to the Company. Mr. Ayers continues to serve as a member of our Board. Pursuant to a mutual separation agreement between the Company and Mr. Ayers, we recognized a charge to operating income of approximately $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing the cost of severance payments and an acceleration of the cost of his equity awards, which was offset by a reduction to our provision for income taxes of approximately $1.2 million, resulting in a total charge to net income of approximately $12.2 million, net of tax impacts.

Ongoing litigation matter - The Company established an accrual of $27.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 related to an ongoing matter involving an alleged breach of contract for underpayment of royalty payments made from 2004 through 2017 under an expired patent license agreement. The accrual amount represents the amount of a possible loss that we have determined to be probable and estimable, and the actual cost of resolving this matter may be higher or lower than the amount accrued.

Swiss tax reform impact - A one-time positive income tax impact related to the enactment of tax reform in Switzerland reflected in the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Company recorded an approximately $22 million deferred tax asset related to transitional benefits.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenue:



Revenue



$801,090



$720,938



$3,215,360



$2,706,655

Expenses and Income:



Cost of revenue



344,669



311,436



1,325,928



1,135,615





Gross profit



456,421



409,502



1,889,432



1,571,040





Sales and marketing



128,458



115,909



486,735



434,435





General and administrative



83,466



69,721



309,660



300,832





Research and development



45,306



38,777



161,009



141,249





Income from operations



199,191



185,095



932,028



694,524





Interest expense, net



(7,308)



(7,659)



(29,374)



(32,539)





Income before provision for income taxes



191,883



177,436



902,654



661,985





Provision for income taxes



29,112



2,478



157,810



79,854

Net Income:



Net income



162,771



174,958



744,844



582,131





Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary's earnings





168



(1)



355





Net income attributable to stockholders



$162,771



$174,790



$744,845



$581,776





Earnings per share: Basic



$1.92



$2.04



$8.74



$6.82





Earnings per share: Diluted



$1.89



$2.01



$8.60



$6.71





Shares outstanding: Basic



84,828



85,490



85,200



85,342





Shares outstanding: Diluted



86,142



86,904



86,572



86,722

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Selected Operating Information (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020



2021



2020

Operating Ratios



Gross profit



57.0%



56.8%



58.8%



58.0%

(as a percentage of revenue):



Sales, marketing, general and administrative

expense



26.5%



25.7%



24.8%



27.2%





Research and development expense



5.7%



5.4%



5.0%



5.2%





Income from operations1



24.9%



25.7%



29.0%



25.7%























1Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.













 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Segment Information

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)























Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended









December 31,



Percent of



December 31,



Percent of









2021



Revenue



2020



Revenue

Revenue:



CAG



$719,103







$629,652









Water



37,131







33,088









LPD



33,967







42,476









Other



10,889







15,722









Total



$801,090







$720,938



























Gross Profit:



CAG



$406,273



56.5  %



$351,079



55.8  %





Water



25,038



67.4  %



22,889



69.2  %





LPD



18,309



53.9  %



25,283



59.5  %





Other



6,801



62.5  %



10,251



65.2  %





Total



$456,421



57.0  %



$409,502



56.8  %























Income from Operations:



CAG



$174,130



24.2  %



$148,825



23.6  %





Water



15,845



42.7  %



15,484



46.8  %





LPD



4,360



12.8  %



11,591



27.3  %





Other



4,856



44.6  %



9,195



58.5  %





Total



$199,191



24.9  %



$185,095



25.7  %











Twelve Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



Percent of



December 31,



Percent of









2021



Revenue



2020



Revenue

Revenue:



CAG



$2,889,960







$2,385,765









Water



146,505







128,625









LPD



135,887







145,845









Other



43,008







46,420









Total



$3,215,360







$2,706,655



























Gross Profit:



CAG



$1,683,804



58.3  %



$1,363,186



57.1  %





Water



100,944



68.9  %



90,380



70.3  %





LPD



81,564



60.0  %



89,202



61.2  %





Other



23,120



53.8  %



28,272



60.9  %





Total



$1,889,432



58.8  %



$1,571,040



58.0  %























Income from Operations:



CAG



$824,022



28.5  %



$574,887



24.1  %





Water



65,444



44.7  %



58,867



45.8  %





LPD



28,636



21.1  %



40,008



27.4  %





Other



13,926



32.4  %



20,762



44.7  %





Total



$932,028



29.0  %



$694,524



25.7  %

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





































Reported



Percentage



Percentage



Organic





December 31,



December 31,



Dollar



Revenue



Change from



Change from



Revenue

Net Revenue



2021



2020



Change



Growth1



Currency



Acquisitions



Growth1

CAG



$719,103



$629,652



$89,451



14.2%



(0.7%)



1.5%



13.4%

United States



466,322



405,362



60,960



15.0%





2.0%



13.0%

International



252,781



224,290



28,491



12.7%



(2.0%)



0.6%



14.0%

Water



$37,131



$33,088



$4,043



12.2%



(0.5%)





12.7%

United States



17,123



14,573



2,550



17.5%







17.5%

International



20,008



18,515



1,493



8.1%



(0.8%)





8.9%

LPD



$33,967



$42,476



($8,509)



(20.0%)



(1.2%)





(18.9%)

United States



4,185



3,730



455



12.2%







12.2%

International



29,782



38,746



(8,964)



(23.1%)



(1.2%)





(21.9%)

Other



$10,889



$15,722



($4,833)



(30.7%)



(0.7%)





(30.1%)

Total Company



$801,090



$720,938



$80,152



11.1%



(0.7%)



1.3%



10.5%

United States



493,464



433,607



59,857



13.8%





1.9%



11.9%

International



307,626



287,331



20,295



7.1%



(1.8%)



0.5%



8.4%







Three Months Ended





































Reported



Percentage



Percentage



Organic





December 31,



December 31,



Dollar



Revenue



Change from



Change from



Revenue

Net CAG Revenue



2021



2020



Change



Growth1



Currency



Acquisitions



Growth1

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:



$617,624



$548,244



$69,380



12.7%



(0.6%)



0.3%



12.9%

IDEXX VetLab consumables



251,623



220,997



30,626



13.9%



(0.7%)





14.6%

Rapid assay products



66,380



60,337



6,043



10.0%



(0.4%)





10.4%

Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services



271,899



242,968



28,931



11.9%



(0.5%)



0.8%



11.6%

CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories



27,722



23,942



3,780



15.8%



(1.1%)





16.9%

CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments



43,495



36,910



6,585



17.8%



(2.8%)





20.6%

Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems



57,984



44,498



13,486



30.3%



0.1%



17.4%



12.8%

Net CAG revenue



$719,103



$629,652



$89,451



14.2%



(0.7%)



1.5%



13.4%































1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Revenues and Revenue Growth Analysis by Product and Service Categories and by Domestic and International Markets

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ended





































Reported



Percentage



Percentage



Organic





December 31,



December 31,



Dollar



Revenue



Change from



Change from



Revenue

Net Revenue



2021



2020



Change



Growth1



Currency



Acquisitions



Growth1

CAG



$2,889,960



$2,385,765



$504,195



21.1%



1.5%



0.9%



18.7%

United States



1,881,887



1,593,855



288,032



18.1%





1.2%



16.9%

International



1,008,073



791,910



216,163



27.3%



4.8%



0.4%



22.1%

Water



$146,505



$128,625



$17,880



13.9%



2.2%





11.7%

United States



70,654



62,083



8,571



13.8%







13.8%

International



75,851



66,542



9,309



14.0%



4.2%





9.8%

LPD



$135,887



$145,845



($9,958)



(6.8%)



2.3%





(9.2%)

United States



15,626



14,533



1,093



7.5%







7.5%

International



120,261



131,312



(11,051)



(8.4%)



2.5%





(11.0%)

Other



$43,008



$46,420



($3,412)



(7.4%)



0.9%





(8.2%)

Total Company



$3,215,360



$2,706,655



$508,705



18.8%



1.6%



0.8%



16.4%

United States



1,995,683



1,691,224



304,459



18.0%





1.1%



16.9%

International



1,219,677



1,015,431



204,246



20.1%



4.3%



0.3%



15.5%







Twelve Months Ended





































Reported



Percentage



Percentage



Organic





December 31,



December 31,



Dollar



Revenue



Change from



Change from



Revenue

Net CAG Revenue



2021



2020



Change



Growth1



Currency



Acquisitions



Growth1

CAG Diagnostics recurring revenue:



$2,534,562



$2,113,839



$420,723



19.9%



1.6%



0.2%



18.1%

IDEXX VetLab consumables



1,006,781



824,376



182,405



22.1%



2.1%





20.0%

Rapid assay products



296,852



253,018



43,834



17.3%



0.7%





16.6%

Reference laboratory diagnostic

and consulting services



1,123,656



946,268



177,388



18.7%



1.4%



0.5%



16.8%

CAG Diagnostics services and

accessories



107,273



90,177



17,096



19.0%



1.8%





17.1%

CAG Diagnostics capital –

instruments



149,140



108,950



40,190



36.9%



1.2%





35.7%

Veterinary software, services and

diagnostic imaging systems



206,258



162,976



43,282



26.6%



0.7%



10.5%



15.4%

Net CAG revenue



$2,889,960



$2,385,765



$504,195



21.1%



1.5%



0.9%



18.7%































1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above. Amounts presented may not recalculate due to rounding.

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)









December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020

Assets:



Current Assets:













Cash and cash equivalents



$144,454



$383,928





Accounts receivable, net



368,348



331,429





Inventories



269,030



209,873





Other current assets



173,823



137,508





Total current assets



955,655



1,062,738





Property and equipment, net



587,667



555,167





Other long-term assets, net



893,881



676,656





Total assets



$2,437,203



$2,294,561

Liabilities and Stockholders'













Equity:



Current Liabilities:













Accounts payable



$116,140



$74,558





Accrued liabilities



458,909



415,648





Line of credit



73,500







Current portion of long-term debt



74,996



49,988





Deferred revenue



40,034



42,567





Total current liabilities



763,579



582,761





Long-term debt, net of current portion



775,205



858,492





Other long-term liabilities, net



208,427



220,513





Total long-term liabilities



983,632



1,079,005





Total stockholders' equity



689,992



632,088





Noncontrolling interest





707





Total stockholders' equity



689,992



632,795





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$2,437,203



$2,294,561

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Select Balance Sheet Information (Unaudited)









December 31,

2021



September 30,

2021



 June 30,

2021



March 31,

2021



December 31,

2020

Selected Balance Sheet Information:



Days sales

outstanding1



42.4



42.7



42.2



41.8



42.2





Inventory turns2



2.0



1.9



2.1



2.0



2.1



























1Days sales outstanding represents the average of the accounts receivable balances at the beginning and end of each quarter divided by revenue for that quarter, the result of which is then multiplied by 91.25 days.

2Inventory turns represent inventory-related cost of product revenue for the twelve months preceding each quarter-end divided by the average inventory balances at the beginning and end of each quarter.

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020

Operating:



Cash Flows from Operating Activities:













Net income



$744,844



$582,131





Non-cash charges



148,225



97,693





Changes in assets and liabilities



(137,523)



(31,761)





Net cash provided by operating activities



755,546



648,063

Investing:



Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Purchases of property and equipment



(119,549)



(106,958)





Acquisitions of intangible assets and equity investments





(918)





Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired



(173,418)



(1,500)





Net cash (used) provided by investing activities



(292,967)



(109,376)

Financing:



Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Repayments on revolving credit facilities, net



73,500



(289,625)





Issuance of senior debt





200,000





Payments of senior debt



(50,000)







Debt issuance costs



(2,650)



(5,025)





Purchase of minority interest



(990)







Payment of acquisition-related contingent considerations



(1,500)



(1,676)





Repurchases of common stock



(746,777)



(182,815)





Proceeds from exercises of stock options and employee stock purchase plans



46,565



51,328





Shares withheld for statutory tax withholding payments on restricted stock



(15,562)



(20,603)





Net cash used by financing activities



(697,414)



(248,416)





Net effect of changes in exchange rates on cash



(4,639)



3,331





Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(239,474)



293,602





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



383,928



90,326





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period



$144,454



$383,928

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Free Cash Flow

Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)









Twelve Months Ended









December 31,



December 31,









2021



2020

Free Cash Flow:



Net cash provided by operating activities



$755,546



$648,063





Investing cash flows attributable to purchases of property and equipment



(119,549)



(106,958)





Free cash flow1



$635,997



$541,105















1See Statements Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures, above.

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries







After-Tax Return on Invested Capital, Excluding Cash and Investments ("ROIC")







Amounts in thousands (Unaudited)







Numerator (amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2021





Income from operations (as reported)

$932,028





After-tax income from operations1

$769,083





Denominator (dollar amounts in thousands)

As of

December 31, 2021



As of

December 31, 2020

Total shareholders' equity

$689,992



$632,088

Noncontrolling interest



707

Line of credit

73,500



Long-term debt, current portion

74,996



49,988

Long-term debt, net of current portion

775,205



858,492

Deferred income tax assets

(24,784)



(31,549)

Deferred income tax liabilities

8,935



11,707

Total invested capital

$1,597,844



$1,521,433

Less cash and cash equivalents

144,454



383,928

Total invested capital, excluding cash and investments

$1,453,390



$1,137,505

Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments2

$1,295,448





After-tax return on invested capital, excluding cash and investments

59  %













1 After-tax income from operations represents income from operations reduced by our reported effective tax rate.

2 Average invested capital, excluding cash and investments, represents the average of the amount of total invested capital, excluding cash and investments.

 

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Common Stock Repurchases









Amounts in thousands except per share data (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





December 31,



December 31,



December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Shares repurchased in the open market



391





1,283



721

Shares acquired through employee surrender for statutory tax withholding





27



29



58

Total shares repurchased



391



27



1,312



779



















Cost of shares repurchased in the open market



$244,608



$—



$755,545



$179,623

Cost of shares for employee surrenders



61



11,574



15,562



20,603

Total cost of shares



$244,669



$11,574



$771,107



$200,226



















Average cost per share – open market repurchases



$626.25



$—



$588.58



$249.20

Average cost per share – employee surrenders



$600.02



$426.73



$548.08



$354.98

Average cost per share – total



$626.25



$426.73



$587.70



$257.08

 

Contact: John Ravis, Investor Relations, 1-207-556-8155

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexx-laboratories-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-301473354.html

SOURCE IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.