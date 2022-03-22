As of January 1, IEHP is now responsible for ensuring access to health care services for more than 11,000 residents in Needles, Big River, Red Mountain, Blythe, Trona and surrounding areas in California. Earlier this year, IEHP joined community partners Young Visionaries, the Family & Kids Foundation, and Food Forward, to provide food, toys, household items, fresh produce, and vaccine opportunities for more than 300 residents in Trona.