MIAMI, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carlos F. Singer was appointed Chairman of the Board at the General Shareholders' Meeting of International Finance Bank. Carlos has served on the Board of Directors at International Finance Bank since 2019 and chaired several Committees of the Board. Carlos has over 30 years of experience in international banking including management positions in several institutions. Prior to joining IFB, Carlos was Senior Vice President and Regional Manager for the Latin America Region of Wells Fargo Bank's Financial Institutions Group. Prior to that, he was the Head of the New York Representative Office for Banco Santiago, a Chilean bank. He also served in the Government of Chile as Commercial Counselor based in New York managing bilateral trade relations between Chile and the USA.
Currently, Singer is also Managing Director at ACP Capital Management, a boutique investment bank in Miami. At ACP he focuses on activities involving financial institutions and real estate.
Carlos has taught economics and finance at several universities in Chile, Argentina and Colombia. He is presently an Adjunct Professor at Columbia University's Graduate School of Business in New York teaching in the MBA program. Singer has an M.S. in Economics from Boston University, an M.A. in Government from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in Political Science from the College of Wooster in Ohio.
"Mr. Singer brings unmatched experience and industry insight to the table. I am very excited for what the future holds at IFB with Carlos as Chairman of the Board," says CEO Jose E. Cueto.
Carlos commented, "I am very excited to be able to serve in the Board of International Finance Bank. IFB is in a unique position as a boutique financial institution tailored to help our customers and community succeed financially. I am enthusiastic about our business model, management and employees which are driven to make a difference with regards to execution, responsiveness and understanding of the communities in which we serve.
"The engagement and loyalty of our customers shows that IFB's level of service excellence works. Our customers have requested new capabilities and we have been able to roll out products such as insurance services, wealth management and financial accessibility via mobile phone. We made a difference during COVID in supporting our community with direct PPP loan support. Our customers are small and mid-sized firms and individuals that at times need to reach and meet with a real banker. That is what separates IFB.
"I am pleased with our ability to be a truly local provider of financial services to our community. We make a difference!"
About International Finance Bank
International Finance Bank provides a wide range of financial services to consumers and businesses both domestically and internationally with special expertise in Commercial and Real Estate Lending. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, International Finance Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC insured bank that is firmly committed to serving and supporting South Florida, Central Florida, and New York City. To learn more, call (305) 648-8800 or visit http://www.ifbbank.com.
International Finance Bank is a strong financial institution, a leader in the community and a respected source of financial services for professionals and businesses in the markets it serves. The culture of the bank is that of service excellence with an enthusiastic staff that is rewarded based on the results that they obtain for the bank and its customers.
