SÃO PAULO, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFF's Health & Biosciences division announced the selection of Polyorganic Tecnologia Ltda as the distribution partner for the enzyme portfolio for textile processing in Brazil.
The enzymatic solutions from IFF's Health & Biosciences division are used in a large variety of textile processes, including desizing, biopolishing, bleaching and finishing of fabrics and garments.
"With the help of Polyorganic, we will be able to provide better service and support to customers in Brazil," says Elaine Scarelli, regional leader for home & personal care, IFF's Health & Biosciences division. "We are excited to be able to contribute more to the innovation and sustainable development of the textile industry in Brazil, with enzymatic solutions that provide quality processes, with reduced water and energy costs".
Being natural biocatalysts, enzymes provide a more sustainable solution to produce textiles, as they replace caustic chemicals used in scouring, reduce pressure in waste water treatment, work at lower temperatures and use lower dosages compared to traditional textile processes and improve production efficiency by reducing the use of water and energy.
IFF's Health & Biosciences textile processing enzymes' portfolio include the product and brand names: Optisize® NEXT and PrimaGreen® EcoSize Plus for desizing fabrics and garments, PrimaGreen® EcoScour and PrimaGreen® EcoWhite 10, for scouring and bleaching at a lower temperature in neutral pH; PrimaGreen® Oxy and GC 118®, for effective removal of peroxide and a more consistent dyeing result; Primafast® cellulase products for biopolishing to obtain a softer touch and "clean" fabric surface that lasts longer and IndiAge® cellulase for denim stonewashing.
About Polyorganic
Since 1993 Polyorganic Tecnologia LTDA has specialized in the commercialization, distribution and processing of a wide range of state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly products. The company offers solutions developed by the largest multinationals in the raw materials sector and has been ISO 9001 certified since 2003 and ISO 14001 since 2012. Polyorganic products cover dozens of market segments and product lines, such as household & institutional cleaning, agrochemicals, water treatment, polyurethanes & plastics, personal care, flame retardants, sugar & alcohol and civil construction. Its portfolio contains special chemicals such as bleaches, chelating agents, textile softeners, oxide amines, anticorrosives, antifoams, biocides, preservatives, disinfectants, enzymes for detergents and textiles, phosphonates, opacifiers, plasticizers, functional polymers and multifunctional surfactants. For more information, visit http://www.polyorganic.com.br
About IFF's Health & Biosciences division
Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences division is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. IFF's Health & Biosciences division works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at http://www.iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
