NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IFF's Health & Biosciences division, a world leader in sustainable biotechnology solutions, announced today that they have appointed Pauel Fokin as vice president of Danisco Animal Nutrition business.
Fokin brings over 25 years of international business management experience to his new role with a solid background in the specialty chemicals, food ingredients and pharmaceutical industries. Most recently, he was the global commercial vice president for the Pharma Solutions division at IFF.
Pauel Fokin stated, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with such a uniquely talented and vibrant team within Animal Nutrition. I am excited about the opportunities to enhance our leadership position in phytase and other feed enzymes, as well as expand our portfolio of solutions in nutritional health. I look forward to meeting our customers to understand their strategic challenges and how we can leverage the powerful science within IFF's portfolio to create leading solutions for the animal feed industry."
Simon Herriott, president of Health & Biosciences division, IFF stated, "Pauel is a great addition to our leadership team. He has a proven track record for delivering growth, managing customer relationships, building high-performance teams and driving high value strategic projects to completion."
Pauel Fokin holds a Master of Business Administration from the London Business School and a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the Penn State University. He will be based at the IFF's Health & Biosciences divisional headquarters in Wilmington, USA.
About Danisco Animal Nutrition
Danisco Animal Nutrition, now part of IFF is a market leader in nutritional health solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of feed enzymes, betaine, phytogenics and probiotics. Through the lens of nutribiosis, IFF invests in science and innovation to help producers improve performance, increase liveability and support welfare in the face of increasing pressure to reduce or remove antibiotics from production systems. Danisco Animal Nutrition capabilities are underpinned by the quality and quantity of our trials, including over 80,000 guts sampled from over 500 farms, investments in omics technologies and microbiome research, and collaboration with leading commercial, governmental and academic partners. For more information, visit http://www.iff.com/portfolio/markets/animal-nutrition
About IFF's Health & Biosciences
Inspired by nature and distinguished by its world-class bioscience and microbiome capabilities, IFF's Health & Biosciences (H&B) platform is a leading innovation partner for customers across a broad range of consumer product, industrial and agricultural sectors. H&B works closely with our customers to enhance products – and their processes – to deliver safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions.
Welcome to IFF
At IFF (NYSE: IFF), an industry leader in food, beverage, health, biosciences and sensorial experiences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world – from global icons to unexpected innovations and experiences. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we are an international collective of thinkers who partners with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves. Together, we will do more good for people and planet. Learn more at iff.com, Twitter , Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
