SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that IGEL OS is first to deliver Microsoft Teams optimization with the Citrix Workspace App Linux Client. Ideal for remote and distributed workforces, the combined solution of IGEL OS, Microsoft Teams and Citrix Workspace App empowers users with immersive, high-fidelity calling, online meetings, chat and collaboration directly from their Citrix virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) workspace.
"With so many of today's digital workers working from home, Microsoft Teams has seen a tremendous increase in users – reporting over 75 million daily active users at the end of April," said Simon Townsend, CMO, IGEL. "Many of these users work via a Citrix VDI workspace. Now, with IGEL's expanded optimization of Microsoft Teams, these people can receive the crystal-clear voice, audio, and webcam experience they expect via their VDI or cloud endpoint, anywhere and anytime they want to work."
"This fuels the collaboration for a remote and distributed workforce by simply enabling IGEL Linux-based end points with access to a full Windows desktop loaded with Microsoft Teams," said Pratik Vijay Shah, Director of Product Management, Citrix. "Supported on devices with x64 architecture platforms, like IGEL OS driven endpoints, this functionality has been highly sought after by admins. Because Microsoft Teams is optimized for Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, you can expect call quality to be as high as if it were running natively on the endpoint."
The brilliant, high-fidelity performance of this combined solution is enabled in part by "offloading" much of the multimedia processing to the Linux based IGEL-OS powered endpoint within the VDI or cloud session. Available now, IGEL OS offers this full offloading support for Microsoft Teams within Citrix VDI via Citrix Workspace App 2006.
IGEL OS is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments. Built on a highly secure Linux distribution, it can run on any compatible x86-64 device to help protect organizations' hardware investments. Supporting more remote display protocols and attached peripheral devices than any alternative solution, IGEL OS is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. This announcement extends IGEL's support for Microsoft Teams which can be run both natively on IGEL OS and/or offloaded in a Citrix environment as discussed above. For more information visit: https://www.igel.com/msteams.
About IGEL
IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit http://www.igel.com.