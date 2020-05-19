LONDON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that its PlaySports platform will power retail and mobile sports betting at Wild Card Saloon and Sasquatch Casino in Black Hawk, Colo. Owned and operated by privately held gaming company, Ed & Shirley's Inc., both casinos will leverage IGT PlaySports kiosks, platform and mobile technologies to give their patrons choice and convenience for how, when and where they place sports bets.
"Offering omni-channel sports betting via the IGT PlaySports solution will introduce an exciting new dimension of gaming to Wild Card Saloon and Sasquatch Casino that sports fans throughout Colorado are ready to embrace," said Ed Smith, Ed & Shirley's Inc. President. "We've leveraged IGT's expertise and trusted technology to create a sports betting program that gives players choice and convenience for wagering on their favorite teams."
"Colorado is shaping up to be one of the most compelling sports betting markets in the U.S., and a region where IGT is clearly demonstrating the power, versatility and scalability of our PlaySports solution," said Enrico Drago, IGT PlayDigital Senior Vice President. "Wild Card Saloon and Sasquatch Casino will leverage the same, proven PlaySports platform and retail technology that is powering many of the most successful sportsbooks in the U.S., positioning them to provide outstanding user experiences that drive growth."
IGT PlaySports first went live in Colorado on May 1, 2020, the inaugural day of legal sports betting in the State. IGT PlaySports is currently approved for operation in 13 U.S. states and is GLI-33 certified.
About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is the global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 12,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.
