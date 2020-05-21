BOULDER, Colo., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iHEMPx (International Hemp Exchange) and High Grade Hemp Seed, global leaders in the production and sales of premium hemp genetics, are partnering with Warren Wilson College in North Carolina to support a student-led regenerative agriculture and research project in industrial hemp.
The Warren Wilson hemp farming project will act as a demonstration area for local farmers who are interested in learning more about hemp and sustainable land management. Students and professors will study industrial hemp as a food source for animals, as well as for clothing, CBD oil, biofuel, and vegetable oil, among other uses.
"This is an exciting development for the college's agricultural program," Dave Ellum, Dean of Land Resources at Warren Wilson College, said. "We're able to demonstrate novel methods for growing hemp and deliver crucial knowledge that will improve farmers' results in the field. The project also offers the opportunity to provide incredible student experiences through research and education focused on this sustainable and valuable crop, and it supports the diversification of agriculture in the region."
Under license of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Research Program, Warren Wilson College planted its first plot of industrial hemp on college land in July of 2019. The goal was to test the efficacy of a late-season planting, comparing direct seeding to greenhouse starts.
The industrial hemp program is part of Warren Wilson College's unique Land Innovation initiative, which uses the college's applied learning philosophy to share land management information with regional landowners, as well as spread hope and encourage meaningful action against climate change.
iHEMPx and High Grade Hemp Seed are donating hemp seed for the research project, as well as providing advice and support for students and professors during the 2020 hemp growing season. With staff located in nearby Asheville, iHEMPx will be actively supporting the project by offering the expertise of their team – some of the first licensed hemp farmers in the U.S. – to students in the field. High Grade and iHEMPx will also support students and staff through coordinated webinars and question-and-answer sessions through the growing season.
Mike Leago, Founder of iHEMPx, shared, "When we were approached about contributing to the hemp farming project at Warren Wilson College, we leapt at the chance. Along with donating seed, our entire team is looking forward to supporting the project in more hands-on ways throughout the season."
Bodhi Urban, CEO of High Grade Hemp Seed, continued, "The quality of research, and the value of the student experience, hinge on best-in-class hemp genetics for planting. High Grade is proud to offer our varietals to the students at Warren Wilson College for this pioneering project."
Research from the hemp program will provide information to farmers about how to grow hemp sustainably and successfully, so they can focus on monetizing their crops and contributing to the local economy. For students, the hemp farming project will build deep expertise in sustainable and regenerative agriculture and practical experience farming one of the most promising and lucrative crops of the 21st century, seeding the hemp industry of the future.
To follow the project, visit the iHEMPx blog at ihempx.com/hemp-blog/, visit hempTALKS at hemptalks.today, subscribe to Warren Wilson College's Conservation Exchange newsletter at www.warren-wilson.edu/about/land-innovation/, or follow the Conservation Exchange on Facebook (Conservation Exchange at WWC) or on Instagram (@conservationexchange).
About Warren Wilson College
Warren Wilson College is a vibrant, independent college with an innovative curriculum that purposefully integrates the liberal arts and experiential learning with community engagement and work experiences to prepare students for not only professional success, but also a life of meaning. Located on a 1,135-acre campus in the Blue Ridge Mountains near Asheville, North Carolina, the College enrolls approximately 600 undergraduates and 100 graduates in a learning community committed to sustainable practices, cross-cultural understanding, and the common good. Visit www.warren-wilson.edu for more information.
About iHEMPx
Founded in 2016 in Colorado, iHEMPx (International Hemp Exchange) serves the hemp industry and allows consumers and businesses to connect. IHE works with the best partners in the industry to bring expertise and connectivity to domestic and international clients across the hemp supply chain, from farmers to processors to manufacturers. The company produces and distributes the most genetically superior seeds available, and provides the support and education to turn those seeds into highly profitable crops.
For more information on iHEMPx, or to follow the Warren Wilson College project on our blog throughout the season, visit www.ihempx.com or contact #877-FARM-HEMP (327-6436).
About High Grade Hemp Seed
HGH Seed, Inc., founded in 2011, is a Colorado-based hemp genetics company committed to farming top-quality, consistent strains of hemp. High Grade has been pivotal to the reintroduction of industrial hemp to the global supply chain. CEO Bodhi Urban and the High Grade team introduced foundational strains such as Cherry Wine and Berry Blossom that are the basis of hemp genetics today. The company is known for its proven track record of compliance, high feminization and germination rates, and high cannabinoid levels. To learn more about High Grade, or to inquire about purchasing hemp seeds and starts, visit highgradehempseed.com or call (833) 867-7333.
Contact:
Trish Thomas
(720) 224-4923
240280@email4pr.com