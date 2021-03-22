FREDERICK, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iHire today announced plans to acquire WorkInSports, a leading employment hub of the sports industry. WorkInSports will join iHire's family of talent brands, becoming the 57th industry-focused community on iHire's recruitment platform. Both companies have signed a binding letter of intent and expect the transaction to be completed in the coming weeks.
"For more than two decades, iHire and WorkInSports have formed a strong relationship as two key players in the industry-specific talent acquisition market," Steve Flook, President and CEO, iHire. "We are thrilled to finally announce our plans to merge and will soon officially welcome WorkInSports to our family of talent communities."
Post-acquisition, WorkInSports will be fully integrated with iHire's platform, allowing job seekers in the sports industry to take advantage of iHire's advanced job matching technology, career resources, resume writing tools, and more. In addition, employers will be able to reach qualified job candidates who are passionate about careers in sports by using iHire's powerful recruitment marketing technologies – including recruitment advertising, talent sourcing, and employer branding solutions.
"Teaming up with iHire has been a long time coming," John Mellor, Co-Founder and CEO, WorkInSports. "Like iHire, we've always believed in the importance of helping people to find work that is meaningful and rewarding. With aligned visions and missions, iHire and WorkInSports will operate in lockstep to assist job seekers and employers in connecting with each other."
iHire and WorkInSports will continue to provide forward-looking information about the merger to their stakeholders as it is available.
About iHire
iHire is a leading career-oriented platform that brings candidates and employers together in 56 industry-focused communities. We believe that by narrowing job seekers' and employers' searches within a specific industry, we can connect high-quality talent with the right opportunities faster, easier, and more effectively than a general job board. Everyone deserves to find work that is fulfilling, inspiring, and meaningful. Since 1999, we've combined cutting-edge technology with our expertise in the recruitment space and the invaluable insights of our members to achieve just that. Visit https://www.iHire.com for more information.
About WorkInSports
Since 2000, Phoenix-based WorkInSports has been widely recognized as the #1 source for jobs in the sports industry. With over 8,000 sports employers nationwide actively posting their latest openings, WorkInSports has helped thousands of job seekers follow their passion and discover their dream career in sports – while providing them with resume-matching technology, a sport management degree directory, and valuable career advice articles and podcasts. Visit https://www.WorkInSports.com for more information.
