COLLEGE WOMEN'S ID SOCCER CAMP
WHEN: Sunday, January 30 from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
WHO: Ages 13-18
WHERE: Game Time Gym's Indoor Field, Bloomington, Ill.
COST: $100
The camp will feature instruction from head coach Brad Silvey and assistant coaches Rhianna Krutz and Ali Hanif. Additionally, there will be elite technical training, small-sided games, scrimmages Campers will also have the opportunity to tour Illinois State's campus and facilities.
The ID Clinic is built specifically for the female player and prospective student-athlete that is strongly considering playing soccer at the collegiate level. Participants will be exposed to a challenging training environment, similar to that of a Division I women's soccer program. This clinic will challenge technical skills, knowledge and physicality within the game of soccer. Attendees will be taken through an extended training session, participate in small-sided and 11v11 scrimmages, and receive an insider-look at the preparations ahead of a Division I collegiate contest. All instruction will come from the Illinois State women's soccer coaching staff. There will also be an opportunity to tour the campus. T-Shirt provided to each attendee. Registration will end as soon as ID Camp Cap is hit, at 30 registrations.
In addition to the January 30th ID Camp, the Illinois State soccer program and Nike Soccer Camps will be hosting programs throughout the year including multiple summer camp offerings.
For more information or to register visit: https://www.ussportscamps.com/soccer/nike/nike-soccer-camp-illinois-state-university
