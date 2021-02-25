SAN RAMON, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, illumy, a first-of-its-kind hyper-communications™ platform, announced a partnership with PayCertify, an innovative, global fintech marketplace and leader in card issuing and payment processing. Through this new partnership, illumy will provide best-in-class fraud mitigation and payment processing as well as cutting-edge financial solutions for its members.
illumy will leverage PayCertify's payment processing and fraud protection services to provide additional security, safeguards and payment options for its growing member base. As leading innovators in the communications and fintech sectors, illumy and PayCertify's partnership further accelerates both companies' impressive growth and provides illumy customers with new capabilities and services to bring them into the hyper-communications future.
"In the world of hyper-communications, a message can be anything," said Matt McGinnis, founder and CEO of illumy. "This partnership with PayCertify allows us to push the boundaries of communications even further and bridge the gap between fintech and communications by bringing financial transactions into the hyper-communications experience."
Powered by a dynamic team that includes leadership from RingCentral and Zoom, illumy is spearheading the latest generation of connected communications. illumy's hyper-communications platform was built from the ground up to provide an all-in-one experience that enables members to message, group chat, email, voice call, video call or make international calls anywhere in the world. Unlike outdated and fragmented legacy communications tools, illumy unifies textual, vocal and visual communications into a single app that never collects or sells any member data.
"We're excited about the partnership and what's to come for this technology. Innovative blending of fintech and communications is the future," said Chase Harmer, founder and CEO of PayCertify. "Payment processing and fraud mitigation is just the beginning. From member-to-member payments to credit card issuing and cryptocurrency support, the sky's the limit for the automated, frictionless payment services illumy members can look forward to accessing."
About illumy
illumy has pioneered a first-of-its-kind hyper-communications™ platform that solves the problems of outdated and fragmented legacy communications tools. By unifying textual, vocal and visual communications into one seamless experience, illumy members can message, group chat, email, voice call, video call or make international calls from one ad-free app that never collects or sells any of your data. Its world-class team has diverse expertise across all facets of communications technology. illumy is based in San Ramon, California. Learn more at https://www.illumy.com/.
About PayCertify
PayCertify is the easiest way to pay and get paid on the internet. As the first globally connected Fintech marketplace, PayCertify unifies Business and Banking without borders. Now Offering Card Issuing, Payments, Fraud Protection, Instant payment disbursement and spend management to enable more profit and a frictionless payments experience. For more information, visit https://www.paycertify.com.
