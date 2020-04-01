NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Illusive Networks®, the leader in deception-based cyber defense solutions, today announced that security expert Karl Mattson has joined its board of advisors. He brings more than two decades of information security experience, including from his recent role as senior vice president and chief information security officer (CISO) at City National Bank.
Mattson's background in risk and security will be valuable in helping guide Illusive Networks' vision and strategy. His varied expertise includes:
- Leadership roles with several Fortune 500 companies, including chief information risk officer for IT risk at PNC Bank. He also served for eight years as an intelligence analyst and operations manager in the U.S. Army.
- Leadership roles in the cybersecurity community in Los Angeles as CEO and president of the LA Cyber Lab, and as co-chair of FBI InfraGard's Financial Sector program.
As an advisory board member, Mattson will help guide Illusive Networks' continued growth in the deception technology market, building on its record of success and momentum. Illusive's proven, enterprise-ready solution is implemented across six continents in leading organizations across myriad industries, including e-commerce, financial services, legal and manufacturing.
Karl Mattson, advisory board member, Illusive Networks, said: "Throughout my career, I've always looked for ways to be involved in the larger cybersecurity community. My education and experience help me to see the technical side and the business side of cybersecurity, and I'm looking forward to sharing what I've learned as part of Illusive Networks' advisory board."
Ofer Israeli, CEO, Illusive Networks, said: "As we seek to 'flip the script' on malicious actors with our next-gen deception solutions, we always welcome input from those who have a long history in the industry. These individuals know what has come before and have their pulse on what's happening today, as well as informed insight about what's on the near horizon. Karl fits this description perfectly, and we're excited to have him on the board of advisors."
