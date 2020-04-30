LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid an unprecedented global slowdown, Wilshire Law Firm continues to grow. Today the firm warmly welcomes Senior Partner and Bioengineer A. Ilyas Akbari, Esq. as the director of its all-new aviation litigation division.
"Ilyas is an incredible addition to the firm and we could not be more thrilled to have him join our family," said Founding President and Managing Attorney Bobby Saadian, Esq. "Adding an aviation litigation division is an exciting development for Wilshire Law Firm – this division will be very meaningful to our practice long-term."
An experienced aviation litigator with more than 200 aviation cases worked since 2005, Ilyas has represented clients in most of the major airline disasters, including the September 11 Litigation, Asiana Airlines Flight 214 (only case proceeding to trial, settling prior to voir dire), Germanwings Flight 9525 (represented only Americans on plane crashed by suicidal pilot; 2018 Elite Trial Lawyer finalist), and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 (Boeing MAX8 litigation), among others.
"I've never been one to back down from a challenge or an injustice," noted Akbari, who has helped recover awards and settlements totaling over $350,000,000 in his career. "I'm excited to be joining a firm with the same commitment to their clients and to excellence as my own."
Beyond aviation, Ilyas has successfully represented clients in many high-profile crashes, including a 2015 duck boat crash in Seattle ($20,000,000 verdict) and many rail disasters.
He currently is honored to serve as Plaintiff Vice Chair to the Aviation and Space Law General Committee of the American Bar Association, the Editor of its Newsletter, a member of the Aviation Trial Association – Top 10, and as Fellow in the Litigation Counsel of America.
About Wilshire Law Firm
Founded in 2007 by Bobby Saadian, Esq., Wilshire Law Firm is an award-winning personal injury, employment law, and class action law firm. Recognized by U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers as one of 2020's "Best Law Firms," the firm's attorneys are consistently honored throughout the legal industry for their excellence. To date, our team of over 150 legal professionals has recovered more than $750,000,000 for the Wilshire Law Firm client family, providing exceptional service every step of the way.
