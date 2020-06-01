SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageWare® Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: IWSY), a leader in identity management software, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark A. Blackman as Vice President of Product Management effective May 29th, 2020.
Blackman has more than 25 years of broad experience encompassing product management, engineering, IT, business development and intellectual property strategy. His career includes key leadership positions with Qualcomm, where he drove results with Qualcomm Internet Services, defined product strategy for developers and carriers on BREW, a mobile app store with over 1 billion devices supported around the world. He also led a software team that deployed services across Latin America and drove the IP business strategy for Security, Software, and Sensors, inside the Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL) Division.
Mark holds an M.B.A. from San Diego State University and a master's degree in Information Science from Ball State University.
"We are lucky to have Mark join ImageWare. He brings a track record of technical leadership with a bent towards materializing revenue. His expertise in closely triangulating with engineering, marketing and sales teams, makes him the best choice to lead our product management function to drive shareholder value in these fast growing biometrics market," said Kristin A. Taylor, CEO of ImageWare.
Blackman said, "I am honored to be part of ImageWare and look forward to working with the team to reinvigorate efforts and product assets to bring compelling biometric identity solutions to governments, businesses, and individuals."
About ImageWare® Systems, Inc.
In 1987, ImageWare was founded to innovate imaging. After a bold start evolving silver halide photography into digital images, ImageWare built the first statewide digital booking platform for the United States law enforcement in 1998. Since then, ImageWare has evolved into the largest holder of multimodal biometrics, managing millions of identities daily. With vast experience in the government sector, ImageWare is democratizing biometrics by offering defense-grade identity and authentication solutions to the masses. By identifying the person, not a device, and never disclosing Personally Identifiable Information (PII), ImageWare is giving populations around the globe access to their important data.
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "if," "should" and "will" and similar expressions as they relate to ImageWare Systems, Inc. are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. ImageWare may from time to time update publicly announced projections, but it is not obligated to do so. Any projections of future results of operations should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such results will in fact occur. These projections are subject to change and could differ materially from final reported results. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors" in ImageWare's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.
Media Contact:
Jessica Belair
Veritas Lux
(310) 717-0877
jessica@veritaslux.com
Investor Relations:
Harvey Bibicoff, CEO,
Bibicoff + MacInnis, Inc.
(818) 379-8500
harvey@bibimac.com