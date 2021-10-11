CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imagine Autos built the next generation of 3rd-party vehicle shopping websites, showcasing a dealer's inventory nationwide to the TikTok generation. They're now one of the web's largest vehicle inventories showcasing detailed walk around videos for new and used vehicles, alongside vehicle photos, with Instagram-style navigation.
The TradePending API is the automotive industry's most flexible and easy to configure API product. It delivers both real-time auto valuations as well as key merchandising attributes about a vehicle's local market mileage, supply, and demand.
Imagine Autos wanted to integrate vehicle valuations into their product to bolster its consumer appeal. After signing an agreement with a TradePending competitor, they quickly realized many shortcomings.
"We initially wanted to establish a deal rating, so that consumers can gauge the value of the listing price," says Philip Ly, CEO of Imagine Autos. "However, we realized quickly we wanted to provide a richer consumer experience so we decided to switch gears from our current API partner."
Fortunately they connected with TradePending, quickly realizing their API offered a better solution.
Ly continues, "We have total control with the TradePending API. We're implementing product enhancements that no other major 3rd party site will have, giving us a significant competitive differentiator."
The Imagine Autos team plans to implement TradePending's merchandising data in two separate ways. First, consumers will see badges and icons on each vehicle listing that show market facts such as mileage related to comparable vehicles, local scarcity of supply, local popularity, and how quickly each vehicle sells in their market. Second, consumers will be able to filter by these same attributes.
Ly adds, "We love this data because it reinforces a simple truth that every used vehicle is unique. The best car dealers know this and merchandise their used inventory exactly this way. Giving consumers the option to sort and filter on these attributes helps them quickly find the vehicles they identify with the most."
TradePending's Chief Business Officer Joe Dallas adds, "This is a great partnership. Imagine Autos is taking a proven product and concept, already in use by nearly 1,000 dealerships today, and bringing it to their used car shopping portal site. It's ridiculously innovative and a great partnership for us both."
About Imagine Autos:
Launched in 2021, Imagine Autos provides consumers a better online experience for buying cars and trucks, utilizing state of the art technology. The premier video centric portal, Imagine Autos features vehicle walkaround videos with voice overs, interactive spotlights and augmented reality. Imagine Autos is a better car shopping experience with real video. For additional information, visit http://www.imagineautos.com.
About TradePending
TradePending's mission is "simple automotive", bringing dealers and consumers together across North America. SNAP, the disruptive trade-in tool, brings transparency, elegant data visualizations, powerful mobile usability, and 300% more leads than competing solutions. SNAP Offer empowers dealers to customize their trade-in process to match their inventory sourcing strategy. Superlatives improves how dealers merchandise their inventory by using real-time market data to show what makes each vehicle valuable and unique in a dealer's local market. The TradePending API serves industry partners across automotive, finance, digital retailing, and chat products, providing the ability to ingest our proprietary market data to power their own products and services. https://tradepending.com
Media Contact
Matthew Davis, TradePending, +1 919-249-8795, matthew@tradepending.com
SOURCE TradePending