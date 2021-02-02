LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impact 21, a retail consulting, analytics, and services company, is pleased to announce important and strategic changes to its leadership structure as it prepares for its next stage of growth. Lisa Biggs, President, adds the role of CEO. Lesley Saitta, former CEO, takes on a new role as Impact 21 Chair. The company will continue to be jointly owned by both Lisa and Lesley, and remain a women-owned business, with WBENC/WOBS certification.
Biggs is uniquely positioned to take on the CEO role at Impact 21. She has served as Managing Partner and President for the past 22 years, leading Impact 21's administrations. She has led many teams throughout the organization and has played an integral role in cultivating Impact 21's culture and in building strong, lasting relationships with clients and partners. During her time at Impact 21, Biggs has led large-scale retail and fuel automation initiatives, increased the company's acquisition integration efforts with clients, and helped build leadership and capabilities in project management, content management, and collaboration for both clients and Impact 21's internal teams.
"Our team is known for transforming businesses by engaging organizations, solving problems, and fostering innovation that drives results. I look forward to leading Impact 21's strategy to deliver on its focused services and solutions, while increasing global reach with new and existing clients," said Biggs.
As Impact 21 Chair, Saitta will be focused on developing its expanding solutions, services, and partners globally, leading Impact 21's new Advisory Board, and serving on the NACS Supplier Board. Saitta will provide strategic advisory to the Impact 21 Executive Team, as well as to its clients and partners.
"I am extremely excited to lead the global expansion of our business and strategically advise clients, partners, and internal leadership. Additionally, leading a strong team of advisors has been a goal for many years, and I am confident this will provide additional expertise to further expand our capabilities," commented Saitta.
In addition, Rob Gallo, Chief Marketing Officer, now has the added role of Chief Strategy Officer at Impact 21. He will develop and lead its expanded practices, which will provide additional unique expertise and focused solutions to serve Impact 21 clients. Scott Burchfield, Interim Vice President of Operations, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer, leading Impact 21's operations and business transformation internally and with clients to deliver on services. Gallo and Burchfield will serve on Impact 21's newly formed Executive Team.
This new leadership structure enables Impact 21 to provide new innovations and deliver solutions that meet the unique needs of the clients and channels it serves, as well as continue to deliver a high level of service its clients have come to expect.
About Impact 21
Impact 21 was founded in 1998 by industry experts and former retailers, Lesley Saitta and Lisa Biggs. The company is headquartered in Lexington, KY.
By offering a proven business model for integration of business and technology strategies, as well as a world-class collaboration, project, and content management solution, we position companies to drive profitability and enhance their customer's experience.
Our experienced team of industry experts bring real-world solutions to manage and execute initiatives of all sizes and impact. We have a passion for driving business alignment for our clients and bringing thought leadership to all the industries and clients we serve.
