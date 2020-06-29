CARLSBAD, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImpediMed Limited, a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS), today announced a national purchasing agreement with The US Oncology Network (The Network), a leader in value-based cancer care, for its SOZO® Digital Health Platform and Lymphedema Prevention Program (LPP). Under the contract, Texas Oncology, a member of The Network, is implementing 17 units, which represents a major expansion of the use of ImpediMed's SOZO technology as part of a new LPP.
The national purchasing agreement allows 1,200 physicians at 470 cancer treatment locations across the country access to SOZO and ImpediMed's BIS (L-Dex®) technology. Together, these physicians treat more than 1 million cancer patients annually.
SOZO is the only rapid, noninvasive, FDA-cleared tool that aids in the assessment of subclinical lymphedema. SOZO helps physicians and care teams to prevent cancer-related lymphedema with BIS technology by calculating a patient's L-Dex score, a measure of extracellular fluid. A significant increase in a patient's L-Dex score is a trigger to evaluate the patient and potentially initiate intervention.
"Staying on the leading edge of technology is part of our commitment to provide the best care for our patients," said Loren Rourke, MD, MHCM, chief surgical officer, The US Oncology Network. "With SOZO, we will enhance our survivorship program by offering lymphedema prevention as part of our comprehensive cancer care. This adds tremendous value to our patients, and we expect to see further expansion of SOZO in our network in the months ahead."
The LPP utilizes ImpediMed's technology for early detection and intervention of cancer-related lymphedema. The LPP is being implemented at prestigious institutions across the globe utilizing ImpediMed's Test, Trigger, Treat™ protocol, which has been developed in conjunction with physicians for early detection and intervention with the goal of ending cancer-related lymphedema. ImpediMed's PREVENT Trial, the largest multi-site randomized controlled trial ever performed to study lymphedema prevention, demonstrated that routine monitoring with L-Dex combined with early intervention resulted in a 95% reduction in lymphedema progression at one year.
"This is only the beginning of our new partnership with The Network and will establish a comprehensive LPP in locations throughout the US," said Richard Carreon, Managing Director and CEO of ImpediMed. "We believe this program will be a model as we expand the program to additional locations within The Network and with other prominent programs similarly committed to innovative, high quality care for cancer survivors and their families."
About Lymphedema
Lymphedema is a side effect of cancer treatment. It currently affects about 1-in-3 patients who have undergone surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy, each of which may compromise the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is characterized by abnormal swelling that generally occurs in one of the arms or legs, and sometimes both arms and both legs. Patients with lymphedema also have a greater risk of getting infections. Cuts or small breaks in the skin can lead to serious complications and hospitalizations. Currently, no cure for lymphedema exists. By the time patients experience swelling, the condition is typically irreversible. However, new research indicates that prevention is possible, if lymphedema is caught early.
About The US Oncology Network
Every day, The US Oncology Network (The Network) helps more than 1,200 independent physicians deliver value-based, integrated care to patients — close to home. Through The Network, these independent doctors come together to form a community of shared expertise and resources dedicated to advancing local cancer care and to delivering better patient outcomes. The Network provides practices with access to coordinated resources, best business practices, and the experience, infrastructure and support of McKesson Corporation. This collaboration allows the providers in The Network to focus on the health of their patients, while McKesson focuses on the health of their practices. The Network is committed to the success of independent practices, everywhere.
About ImpediMed
Founded and headquartered in Brisbane, Australia with US and European operations, ImpediMed is a medical software technology company that non-invasively measures, monitors and manages fluid status and tissue composition using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS).
ImpediMed produces a family of FDA cleared and CE Marked medical devices, including SOZO® for multiple indications including heart failure, protein calorie malnutrition and lymphoedema, sold in select markets globally.
For more information, visit www.impedimed.com.
Media Contacts:
David Schull
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4271
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com