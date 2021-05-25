FULTON, Md., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Impyrian's Engineering and Construction Division recently won a spot on a competitive Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) IDIQ for JBA and JBAB. Period of Performance will consist of a one (1) base ordering period, and six (1), one (1) year option periods. The total contract ceiling value including all options is $700,000,000.00. The intent of this MACC IDIQ is to effect repairs, renovations, minor construction, maintenance and alterations to real property at Joint Base Andrews (JBA) and its mission partner sites and to Joint Base Anacostia Bolling (JBAB) and its mission partner sites. Work may also include but is not limited to: engaging in installing and serving mechanical, electrical, plumbing, heating, air-condition, building equipment and other specialized trades. This contract provides for the award of individual orders, for the accomplishment of bid-build or design-build construction of a broad range of maintenance, restoration and modernization (R&M), repair/alteration, demolition, and renovation of real property of high complexity projects for JBA and JBAB and customers.
"Impyrian is honored to be selected for the IDIQ contract to support the JBA and JBAB at their mission critical bases. Impyrian is excited to utilize our expertise and innovative solutions to help our customer realize efficiency through property and plant retrofits and modernization." - Matt McCathorine, Principal
About Impyrian
Impyrian LLC (Impyrian) is a multifaceted engineering, construction and information technology firm delivering high performance solutions to federal, state and commercial clients. Our services are divided into three distinct business units focusing and specializing in IT Services, Audio Visual and Video Teleconferencing and Engineering and Construction respectively.
Our Engineering and Construction division specializes in turnkey Design-Build, Engineering and Construction projects for Government and industrial organizations. We offer a diverse set of services to our clients for all aspects of General and Mechanical Contracting, Engineering and Project Management and Operations and Maintenance Impyrian has experience designing and building complex projects at federal agencies and organizations such as NIH, FDA, DOL, DOC, GSA, Airforce, USACE and NAVFAC as well as private power producers, state organizations and municipalities. Examples of the types of complex projects we have worked on include Lab retrofits, Central Utility plants, interior renovations, retrofits, HVAC systems, building automation systems, energy management control systems, industrial controls, distributed generation, underground utility distribution systems, Government secured buildings, and many others.
Our services help our clients optimize operational and financial risk, reduce energy consumption, improve facilities operations and overall equipment effectiveness.
Impyrian is headquartered in Maple Lawn, Maryland with customers and operations located in the DC, Maryland, Virginia region.
