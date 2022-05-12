IMTC secures funding in its first external investment round from Nyca Partners and other top venture firms in order to accelerate product development and growth.
NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IMTC, a leading provider of fixed income investment management technology, has secured its first external funding round, which was led by Nyca Partners. This investment enables previously privately funded IMTC to scale software development and client success teams following an exceptional year of new business growth in 2021. In addition, Russell Feldman is stepping into the CEO position. Mr. Feldman played a vital role in the launch of IMTC and helped design the strategic direction of the company since its inception.
"Nyca is a true leader in the fintech venture capital space; their extensive LP network has deep industry expertise that is strongly aligned with our product offering and customer base. I'm thrilled for us to partner with their team," said Russell Feldman, CEO of IMTC. "Coming off an explosive year of growth, I'm enthusiastic about our ability to unlock additional value for our current clients and grow the number of buy-side firms we serve."
Nyca, launched in 2014 by Hans Morris, has extensive experience investing in the fintech sector and focuses on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. Dan Kramer, CEO of Opsmatix Systems Ltd. and Limited Partner Advisor at Nyca, is joining IMTC's board, bringing decades-long asset management experience from BNYMellon, JPMorgan, and Deutsche Asset Management. Investing alongside Nyca is a series of top-tier venture firms: Compound Capital, Boro Capital, Loeb.nyc, and Seraph Group.
"Significant increases in data sources mean that investors have access to more information, but this data is not integrated into decision and execution workflows. IMTC's team incorporates the market expertise, cutting-edge technology talent, and entrepreneurship that is necessary to pull off ecosystem change," according to Hans Morris, managing partner at Nyca. "Due to the continued complexity and fragmentation of the fixed income market, IMTC is uniquely positioned to continue building the technology needed to increase efficiency for bond investors."
Erik Zoega, founding partner of IMTC, will remain an integral part of the company as he transitions from CEO to President. He explains, "Russell has worked alongside me throughout every phase of IMTC's journey since its inception and I have envisioned passing the torch to him for many years. I couldn't be prouder of all that IMTC has accomplished so far and look forward to continuing to work closely together with Russell and the rest of the team in this new chapter for the company."
Over the past year, IMTC has seen an increasing number of RIAs and institutional managers looking to simplify and automate their fixed income investment processes. Through its cloud-native investment management system, IMTC enables fixed income managers to construct, optimize, and rebalance accounts within seconds and with greater visibility than ever before.
This round of funding will help scale software engineering resources to further enhance IMTC's state-of-the-art optimization engine and add to its growing list of industry and data integrations. In addition, IMTC plans to expand its client success and implementation teams to account for the increase in new business while continuing to deliver the highest level of customer service for our clients.
About IMTC
New York-based IMTC is a SaaS-based enterprise fintech provider that is fundamentally changing the way asset and wealth management firms manage fixed income assets for their clients. IMTC's cloud-based investment management system (IMS) optimizes portfolios with a speed and accuracy that's never been possible before, leading to improved performance and lower costs. Our technology solutions streamline and automate end-to-end fixed income investment workflows with the unique ability to take action across hundreds of portfolios at one time, enabling customization at scale. Found out more at http://www.imtc.com, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Nyca Partners
Nyca is a leading venture capital firm focused on connecting innovative companies to the global financial system. With over $950 million under management and investments in more than 85 companies, Nyca is one of the premier fintech venture capital firms in the world. Investors include top global financial institutions as well as individuals through its unique Limited Partner Advisor model, which brings together over 80 of the most respected people in the financial services industry as both investors and advisors.
