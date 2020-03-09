NEW YORK, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness, the health club chain known for making serious fitness fun and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments,' announces it will swing open the doors to selling memberships at its brand-new, long-awaited Signature outpost in the heart of Midtown on March 16, 2020. This incredible new location is situated below The Lexington Hotel, Autograph Collection located at 511 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10017 and will be open for workouts later in the Spring of 2020.
The first 500 people to join will be Founding Members – receiving the best membership rates and a limited-edition Crunch gift bag.
Crunch Midtown East looks to provide members with a slew of top-of-the-line options to get a sweat on, and have some fun while they do. The new facility includes state-of-the-art strength training and cardio equipment, a specialized 60-foot functional training area and designated personal training space for those looking to get individualized programs from Crunch's team of expert Personal Trainers. This location will be Apple Watch Connected, helping our members achieve their goals and transform their fitness experience using Apple Watch in and out of the gym. In addition to Apple GymKit-enabled cardio equipment, this location offers members an iOS and Apple Watch app, an incentive program for using Apple Watch, and accepts Apple Pay.
The club will also be rolling out a full schedule of Crunch's Signature group fitness classes, housed in an expansive group fitness studio. Full-service locker rooms featuring complimentary Rituals spa products and super plush towels provide members with everything needed to incorporate fitness into their lives.
"We have been working toward opening a Crunch in Midtown for quite some time now and couldn't be happier that it is finally happening," said Crunch Signature CEO, Keith Worts. "Our brand fits in perfectly in this area where the residents are serious about working out in a top-notch facility that is full of energy. This new location is also conveniently located near Grand Central Terminal and will be a great location both for residents and commuters."
With the opening of Midtown East, Crunch now has 18 Signature locations in New York City. Beginning March 16, a dedicated website, www.crunch.com/midtowneast will offer exclusive membership deals for a limited time. The Enrollment Center is located on the northeast corner of E. 48th St. and Lexington Avenue. Hours will be Mon-Thurs 10am-8pm, Fri – 10am-7pm and Sat-Sun 10am-4pm.
Call (212) 448-7330 for more information on Crunch Midtown East. For additional information about other Crunch locations across the country go to www.crunch.com.
Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 325 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.