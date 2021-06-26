DUBROVNIK, Croatia, June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Interested in angel investing and deal syndication? Get a glimpse behind the curtain of the secretive investment world by attending virtually one or all of the following MED Angels Investors Events:
The first Investors' Pitch will be held on June 27th from 4pm-6pm EET, during Techne Summit Dubrovnik in Carlos North Coast - Alexandria, Egypt.
The Investors' Roundtables will take place on June 29th, from 11:30am - 4pm EET during the 4YFN conference, in Barcelona, Spain.
The second Investors' Pitch will be held on June 30th, from 9am -10.30am EET, also during the 4YFN Conference in Barcelona, Spain.
Listen to prominent angel investors from across the region as they openly discuss the role of deal syndication in strengthening the startup ecosystem, and debate the future of cross-border investment across the Mediterranean in a post-Covid world.
For the first time ever, watch how angel investors from AlexAngels, AUC Angels, HIM Angel, Core Angels and their syndicated angel groups, exchange real-life investments that they have closed and organise deal syndication transparently in front of a live audience.
This series of unique events will be hosted by ITIDA during the 4YFN conference and supported by Hivos and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).
Get ahead in the investment game by joining the MED Angels Investors' Pitches from anywhere in the world. Join virtually with your free Techne Summit Dubrovnik pass, available from: https://dbv.technesummit.com/
