ARLINGTON, Va., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and its state and local affiliates come together through NAMIWalks to raise mental health awareness and funds to support resources in local communities. Due to the coronavirus, we're presented with the unique challenge of connecting virtually and continuing the NAMIWalks tradition and sense of community. On Saturday, May 30, your local NAMI may be participating in NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope and we need your support now more than ever.
NAMIWalks is going to be a little different this year. We're not canceling – we wouldn't think of it when our collective mental health needs are at their greatest. Instead of walking a 5K together, participants will pick an activity of their choice and join virtually with 33 other NAMIWalks and hundreds of thousands of mental health advocates from across the country. Every step is in the right direction, when we all join forces to raise money and awareness for mental illness.
"Our hope is that despite the collective crisis we're facing, NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope will bring people together in spirit and support while still staying safe and practicing physical distancing," said Daniel H. Gillison, Jr., CEO of NAMI. "Now more than ever, our communities need to come together to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone."
Many participants still plan to walk, using their treadmill or going outside in the backyard or at a local park—all while taking precautions to stay safe. Others plan to hula-hoop, flip pancakes, practice yoga or do another activity they enjoy. During this pandemic, our walk slogan 'Mental Health for All' has never been more important due to the tremendous impact of COVID-19 and self-isolation on everyone's mental health.
To join NAMIWalks Your Way and get information on your local NAMI, visit namiwalks.org. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Funds raised support free, local, community-based mental health programs and services provided by the NAMI State or Affiliate organization in your area.
NAMIWalks is supported across the country by National Lead Sponsor, Alkermes, and National Partner, Takeda Lundbeck.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.