COLLEGE PARK, Md., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fig Factor Media in partnership with College Park Aviation Museum and Airport celebrated a "first" as they presented the inaugural "Latinas in Aviation Global Festival" held in early October during Hispanic Heritage Month. The museum is located in College Park, Maryland.
Fourteen authors from the "Latinas in Aviation" book were flown into College Park Airport which is also known as the Field of Firsts because it held many "first" events with this festival adding to the list. These women shared their challenges and accomplishments to a captivated audience of over 300 people. They also participated in panel discussions and shared mentoring opportunities with attendees. Speakers included Museum Director Bill Tyler and Chairman of the Prince George's County Planning Board Elizabeth Hewlett .
The participating authors were the following: Olga Custodio, Maria Elena Alvarez Camps, Jacqueline S. Ruiz, Maria Laskowski, Yasmine Abu Arab, Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, Jessika Hernandez, Jacqueline Pulido, Ana Uribe-Ruiz, Amanda Grace Colón Nuñez, Jeannette Collazo, Lizbeth Alvarado, Linda Pauwels and Sandra Granados.
The event coincided with Fig Factor Media's launch of its second issue of Latinas in Aviation Magazine. The semi-annual international distributed publication promotes diversity, inclusion and equality for this and future generations of Latina women working within and aspiring to careers in STREAM and the aviation, aerospace, and space industries.
"Is it an honor to launch this second edition of the Latinas in Aviation magazine in context of our first global festival in partnership with College Park Museum of Aviation," said Jacqueline S. Ruiz, CEO of Fig Factor Media, Latinas in Aviation founder and Volaris Airline executive. "This is the first time that so many Latinas are getting together to celebrate their achievements in this industry. The magazine is an extension of the 'Latinas in Aviation' book, a scholarship, this event and all of the magic that we are spreading in aviation around the world with our correspondents in Europe, Latin America, Mexico and the United States."
Among the authors taking the stage was Granados, a senior flight technician for AbbVie in Waukegan, Illinois. She started her career at age 19 with an airframe and power plant mechanics license and went into commercial aviation working on Boeing 757, 737 and 727 airliners. Later, she headed into corporate aviation.
"I have the blessing of being able to travel all around the world in a private jet," she said. "I'm in charge of signing off that airworthiness release. There's no bigger honor than that…My career has been an incredible journey. All I can say is that dreams don't just come true; you have to work at them. So, let's put in the work."
College Park Aviation Museum Director Kevin Cabrera was pleased with the festival's turnout. He explained that the museum will begin planning a future exhibit highlighting the historic day of the festival.
"It was a beautiful sight to see so many young people, especially Latinas engaged with the women from Latinas in Aviation," he said. "We were so honored to make history this past weekend as these Latina pioneers. I hope our community walked away inspired and proud."
The event would not be possible without the support of the following sponsors: Volaris, Airbus, AOPA, Field of Firsts Foundation, Leidos, Anacostia Trails and Heritage Area, Councilmember Danielle Glaros – District 3 and Prince George's County Council.
