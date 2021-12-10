NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. Magazine, the world's most trusted business-media brand, announced a new partnership today with Summer Discovery to provide entrepreneurial education for high school students through a new summer program named "Inc. Young Entrepreneurs by Summer Discovery."
Entrepreneurship and business are not commonly taught at the high school level, leaving an opportunity gap in academics and business. Today, most teens interested in learning about and experiencing business and entrepreneurship are not exposed to these disciplines until college. Inc. and Summer Discovery believe it is critical to introduce high school students to the core principles of business through hands-on activities and direct interaction with successful professionals.
"The Inc. Young Entrepreneurs by Summer Discovery summer program for high school students is a first step in building tomorrow's business leaders," said Patrick Hainault, Vice President, Corporate Business Development. "Inc. wants to help the next generation cultivate innovation and creative problem-solving. In addition, we're excited to expand our current educational initiatives that target working adults by leveraging Summer Discovery's decades of success in delivering pre-college development programs for students."
The "Inc. Young Entrepreneurs by Summer Discovery" program launches in July 2022 on four prestigious college campuses across the United States:
- University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI
- University of California at Berkley in Berkley, CA
- New York University in New York, NY
- Haverford College in Haverford, PA
"An entrepreneurial skillset and mindset are valuable assets regardless of a young student's eventual college major and full-time career," said Adriane Thorpe, CEO of Summer Discovery. "We're partnering with Inc. to help nurture teens as communicators, strategic thinkers, risk-takers, and collaborators. We're honored to combine our expertise in pre-college summer programming with Inc.'s world-class business acumen to offer an exceptional immersion for high school students from the US and around the world."
"Inc. Young Entrepreneurs" will be offered in both 2-and 3-week durations, depending on the campus location. The customized curriculum, developed by learning professionals at the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), will guide future business leaders to create an original business idea, write a business plan, and pitch their business to veteran entrepreneurs. Augmenting the academic content will be real-world case studies and expert speakers sharing practical insights and success stories.
Featured entrepreneurs will include Dan Bauer, a marketing consultant and founder of global education and career planning company The MBA Exchange. Having advised thousands of high school and college students over 20 years, Bauer's firm was named one of America's fastest-growing private companies on the Inc. 5000 list. With a vision for this new program for teens, he piloted a successful online version in summer 2019 and then introduced Inc. to Summer Discovery and NFTE in early 2021.
Summer Discovery is currently accepting applications from high school students for "Inc. Young Entrepreneurs" at http://www.summerdiscovery.com.
