InCap Group served as exclusive financial advisor to Rosen Capital
BALTIMORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InCap Group Inc., a premier boutique investment banking firm focused exclusively on the financial services industry, is pleased to have represented Rosen Capital Management in its sale to Creative Planning.
Established in 2007 and headquartered in Macon, Georgia, Rosen Capital is an independent wealth advisory firm serving high-net-worth individuals, families, and both corporate and individual retirement plans. Rosen Capital specializes in providing personalized wealth management services that help clients achieve their objectives.
Creative Planning was established in 1983 and is one of the fastest growing wealth management firms in the country. Led by President & CEO Peter Mallouk, Creative Planning and its family of companies provide comprehensive wealth management services in all 50 states and abroad, including investment management, financial planning, tax planning, retirement plan consulting, estate planning services, and charitable planning.
Headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, Creative Planning has approximately $130 billion in assets under management.
Glenn Rosen, founder of Rosen Capital, notes: "After meeting with the team at Creative Planning, it became evident to me that they have built a truly world-class organization. The resources and culture they have built are extraordinary. I couldn't be happier for what lies ahead for our clients and team."
When asked about his decision to hire InCap Group, Glenn commented, "When I was evaluating advisors to assist with our transaction, I wanted a firm that goes beyond "M&A consulting" and approaches the process as an "investment banker"—seeing each stage as an opportunity for advocacy, counsel and added value. InCap has been at this for 30+ years and has truly honed their craft across each of these stages and did an outstanding job throughout the process."
This deal represents InCap Group's fourth transaction closed in 2022.
About InCap Group, Inc.
Founded in 2006, InCap Group, Inc. is a leading boutique investment bank focused on M&A in the financial services industry. We have strong expertise in the asset management, wealth management, securities brokerage and related industries. From our offices in New York and Baltimore, we provide top-notch strategic advice to clients at the different inflection points of their life cycle, including M&A advice, divestitures, spinoffs, capital raises, succession plans, recapitalizations, valuations, and other strategic consulting services.
Our team is comprised of investment banking professionals with decades of experience in the industry, and who have successfully completed transactions ranging in size from several million to several hundred million dollars. We pride ourselves in offering a consultative approach that fosters long-term relationships rather than short-term results. We are single-minded in placing our clients' best interest first while providing exceptional, unconflicted advice and creating successful, long-lasting relationships.
For additional information, please visit http://www.incapgroup.com.
