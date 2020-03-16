WASHINGTON, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Incapsulate, the insurance industry expert for Salesforce.com implementations, has partnered with Salesforce to create a migration practice focused on upgrading existing Salesforce implementations to Financial Services Cloud (FSC). With a blend of specialized onshore and offshore teams that are certified in Financial Service Cloud (FSC), they provide deep knowledge of FSC, migration methodology, calculators and accelerators. With this methodology, customers can quickly assess the time and cost involved in a Financial Service Cloud (FSC) upgrade and can confidently map existing functionality to the new industry specialized platform while unlocking new capabilities for insurance.
Financial Services Cloud (FSC) is foundational to the Salesforce innovation roadmap for the future. As a Platform, it reduces complexity and eliminates the need for proprietary data models. This lowers costs and increases the speed of innovation in core areas of Insurance while enabling growth via customer acquisition, cross-selling, and new product lines.
With a unique Industry Data Model, firms have access to all the information needed to strengthen every client engagement opportunity. Plus, as part of the Salesforce platform, Financial Services Cloud benefits from continuous innovation with three seamless releases per year.
"Now, more than ever before, the insurance industry is working towards delivering more relevant and engaging experiences at every stage of a customer's life," said Ayan Sarkar, Global Head of Insurance, Salesforce. "By leveraging data and AI and digitizing touch points, we can now help insurers deliver distinctive experiences. We're thrilled and excited to partner with insurers on this journey to transform the industry with new insurance innovations for Financial Services Cloud."
Please join Forrester and Incapsulate on Thursday March 26, 2020 at 11 am EST for a briefing on the Latest Innovation Trends in Insurance by Forrester, Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, and Incapsulate's Financial Services Cloud Methodology and Calculator. The webinar is co-hosted by Ellen Carney of Forrester and David Garlough of Incapsulate, the registration Link can be found https://incapsulate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OrIo6Y-rSG-ELqtGu-cTsg
For more information please contact Incapsulate at info@incapsulate.com